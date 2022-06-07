ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian vs. vehicle hit-and-run collision, Merced police say

Merced Sun Star
Merced Sun Star
 5 days ago

Merced police are searching for a driver who struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene Monday night.

Police responded to G and 25th streets and the woman was taken to a regional hospital for treatment of major injuries that are life threatening.

Police say someone driving a 2011 to 2014 gray BMW 5 series struck the woman and then drove away from the scene, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer McKeeman at (209) 388-7752 or email mckeemanc@cityofmerced.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Merced, CA
Accidents
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Merced Sun Star

Merced Sun Star

Merced, CA
909
Followers
92
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Merced is the county seat of Merced County, which is located in the heart of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. Merced is home to the University of California’s 10th and newest campus, which opened in the fall of 2005 and represents the first American research university built in the 21st century. The region’s economy has been based on agribusiness for generations but aspires to become an educational hub as UC Merced grows. The Sun-Star has twice been awarded first place in the state for general excellence among papers of its size in the California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.

 https://www.mercedsunstar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy