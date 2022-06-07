Woman seriously hurt in pedestrian vs. vehicle hit-and-run collision, Merced police say

Merced police are searching for a driver who struck a female pedestrian and fled the scene Monday night.

Police responded to G and 25th streets and the woman was taken to a regional hospital for treatment of major injuries that are life threatening.

Police say someone driving a 2011 to 2014 gray BMW 5 series struck the woman and then drove away from the scene, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer McKeeman at (209) 388-7752 or email mckeemanc@cityofmerced.org.