Let’s take away allllll the drama from the past week, month, year, two years, and beyond and agree on at least one point: Meghan Markle looked beautiful (as ever) at the Platinum Jubilee last weekend. Though we only saw her outfront at one event over the four-day festivities—the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral last Friday—we were mesmerized by her glow and wondered how she looked so radiant (despite the fact we knew she had just traveled halfway across the world with a one-year-old and a three-year-old).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO