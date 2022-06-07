ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

12-year-old missing in Grove City found

By Orri Benatar
 5 days ago

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy in Grove City has been found after being reported missing, according to police.

Grove City Police said Tycin Sturtz was seen on surveillance video leaving his house on the 5500 block of Blue Star Dr. at 10:15 p.m. on Monday wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack.

He was reported missing Tuesday morning with GCP saying in a 12:35 p.m. update that Sturtz was found.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

