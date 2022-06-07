12-year-old missing in Grove City found

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy in Grove City has been found after being reported missing, according to police.

Grove City Police said Tycin Sturtz was seen on surveillance video leaving his house on the 5500 block of Blue Star Dr. at 10:15 p.m. on Monday wearing pajamas and carrying a backpack.

He was reported missing Tuesday morning with GCP saying in a 12:35 p.m. update that Sturtz was found.

