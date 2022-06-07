ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

A viewer’s guide to the first public hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKUAq_0g3349tw00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

What you need to know ahead of the hearing:

WHEN WILL THE HEARING TAKE PLACE?

The first of six hearings is set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday. It will take place in a large House office building in the U.S. Capitol complex. Lawmakers plan to have witnesses testify and to display a series of never-before-seen images and exhibits relating to the lead-up to the insurrection and the attack itself.

HOW TO WATCH THE HEARING

Several major networks and cable news programs are expected to carry the first hearing live in its prime-time slot. The committee is also expected to live-stream it on C-SPAN and on its YouTube page .

WHO IS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY?

The select committee has yet to release details about who is expected to testify Thursday. But the public hearing, unlike other committee hearings, will be a mixture of traditional testimony as well as a multimedia presentation.

WHAT WILL THE HEARING ENTAIL?

The first hearing is expected to be a table-setter for the rest of the subsequent hearings. The committee, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, plans to lay out several areas of information it has gathered throughout its investigation.

The panel’s probe has so far been divided into a series of focus areas, including the efforts by former President Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies ; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

WILL THERE BE NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE INSURRECTION?

Several members of the committee have promised new and explosive information to arise from the public hearings, but it remains unclear what that will entail.

The hearings are expected to be exhaustive but not the final word from the committee. It plans to release subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
BigCountryHomepage

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Mother of missing Breckenridge woman calls for daughter’s return

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 54-year-old Bonnie Ann Lucas was reported missing Sunday, following a trip to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. In speaking with Bonnie’s family, the wife, mother and daughter is severely missed and worried for by all. Her mother, Connie Flores, said she didn’t know about her daughter’s disappearance until she received a call from […]
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Funeral Home director accused of stealing $25K from widow

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The director of Abilene Funeral Home is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 from a widow. Richard Fuqua was arrested Saturday for Theft of Elderly in connection to an investigation that began in December 2021. Court documents state a widow preemptively paid Fuqua $25,380 for her husband’s and daughter’s funeral services in […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Local funeral director, former client speaks out on arrest of Abilene Funeral Home director

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The arrest of Funeral Director Richard Fuqua, of Abilene Funeral Home, was arrested Tuesday. He was taken into custody by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, charged with the alleged theft of more than $25,000 in funeral funds from an elderly widow. Since KTAB/KRBC’s initial report, multiple clients of Fuqua’s has come […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Family involved in wreck with constable in Original Town South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family and a Taylor County Constable were involved in a two-vehicle crash in Abilene’s Original Town South area Wednesday afternoon. No major injuries or fatalities were reported. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday a Taylor County Constable SUV collided with another vehicle, driven by a mother with her two kids as passengers, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#House#American#C Span
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BigCountryHomepage

Chick-fil-A opens ‘limited’ downtown Abilene location

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Chick-fil-A has opened a ‘limited’ location in downtown Abilene. The new location is in the First Financial Bank, West Building, on the 2nd Floor. Hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. only, and the menu will be limited. This is Abilene’s 5th Chick-fil-a location. There are two main […]
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy