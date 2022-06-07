ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1-year-old girl rescued from smugglers

By Gabriela Rodríguez
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to reports from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a 1-year-old girl was separated from her mother by human smugglers, and special agents working in cooperation with Border Patrol, were able to rescue her this weekend.

On Friday, USBP agents assigned to the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, station encountered a migrant family from Mexico – a 37-year-old mother and her 11-year-old son – near McNutt and Anapra roads.

The family was taken to the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center for family verification and processing.

During processing, the mother stated that her 1-year-old daughter was taken from her by human smugglers in Mexico. Border Patrol agents investigated and discovered that the toddler was scheduled to travel to Dallas by bus on Saturday.

Border Patrol agents contacted HSI special agents, who located the child and the smuggler before they departed El Paso by bus.

The child was reunited with her mother.

“This is one more example of the callous and ruthless tactics used by Transnational Criminal Organizations who often use the most vulnerable migrants – children – as a commodity by forcibly taking them away from their families to continue the exploitation for financial gain. This weekend a tragedy was prevented due to the invaluable partnership between Border Patrol agents and special agents from Homeland Security Investigations. I am extremely proud of the intelligence gathering and investigative work by all agents involved in this case that brought an innocent child to safety.”

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

“Human smugglers are driven by greed,” said Frank B. Burrola, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso. “HSI remains steadfast in our commitment to work closely with our partners to vigorously pursue human smuggling networks that exploit and endanger people who entrust them with their lives.”

The alleged smuggler, Rubye Ramos, 23, was arrested for transporting an undocumented non-citizen.

