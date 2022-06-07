Wausau election roundup: 23rd and 29th state Senate seats up for grabs this fall
WAUSAU – Open state Senate seats will dominate local elections in the Marathon County area this fall.
Decisions by Republican state Senate incumbents Kathy Bernier and Jerry Petrowski to not seek reelection will set up primary elections on Aug. 9.
Three Republicans will compete to replace Bernier in the 23rd Senate District. The winner of the primary will also win the seat in November because no Democrat filed to run for the seat.
Meanwhile, the winner of a three-way Republican primary to replace Petrowski in the 29th Senate District will face Democrat Robert Look.
Here are the races for the Marathon County area. An (*) indicates a race that will require a primary; (i) denotes the incumbent.
23rd Senate District
Incumbent Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is not seeking reelection.
Republicans*: Brian Westrate, Fall Creek; Sandra Scholz, Chippewa Falls; Jesse James, Altoona
Challengers: None
29th Senate District
Incumbent Jerry Petrowski, R-Stettin, is not seeking reelection.
Republicans*: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Jon Kaiser, Ladysmith; Cory Tomczyk, Mosinee
Democratic: Robert Look, Rothschild
35th Assembly District
Republican: Calvin Callahan (i), Tomahawk
Independent: Todd Frederick, Merrill
69th Assembly District
Republican: Donna M. Rozar (i), Marshfield
Democratic: Lisa Boero, Marshfield
85th Assembly District
Republican: Pat Snyder (i), Schofield
Democratic: Kristin Conway, Schofield
86th Assembly District
Republican: John Spiros (i), Marshfield
Challengers: None
87th Assembly District
Republicans: James W. Edming (i), Glen Flora; Michael Bub, Medford
Democratic: Elizabeth Riley, Hayward
Libertarian: Wade A. Mueller, Athens, still pending state approval
Independent, Libertarian: Tom Rasmussen, Medford, still pending state approval
Marathon County clerk of courts
Republicans*: Kelly Schremp (i), Benjamin Seidler and Pam Van Ooyen.
Marathon County sheriff
Incumbent Sheriff Scott Parks is not seeking reelection . Parks endorsed his chief deputy, Chad Billeb, in announcing his decision last summer.
Republican: Chad Billeb
Challengers: None
