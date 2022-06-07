Wausau election roundup: 23rd and 29th state Senate seats up for grabs this fall

WAUSAU – Open state Senate seats will dominate local elections in the Marathon County area this fall.

Decisions by Republican state Senate incumbents Kathy Bernier and Jerry Petrowski to not seek reelection will set up primary elections on Aug. 9.

Three Republicans will compete to replace Bernier in the 23rd Senate District. The winner of the primary will also win the seat in November because no Democrat filed to run for the seat.

Meanwhile, the winner of a three-way Republican primary to replace Petrowski in the 29th Senate District will face Democrat Robert Look.

Here are the races for the Marathon County area. An (*) indicates a race that will require a primary; (i) denotes the incumbent.

23rd Senate District

Incumbent Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, is not seeking reelection.

Republicans*: Brian Westrate, Fall Creek; Sandra Scholz, Chippewa Falls; Jesse James, Altoona

Challengers: None

29th Senate District

Incumbent Jerry Petrowski, R-Stettin, is not seeking reelection.

Republicans*: Brent Jacobson, Mosinee; Jon Kaiser, Ladysmith; Cory Tomczyk, Mosinee

Democratic: Robert Look, Rothschild

35th Assembly District

Republican: Calvin Callahan (i), Tomahawk

Independent: Todd Frederick, Merrill

69th Assembly District

Republican: Donna M. Rozar (i), Marshfield

Democratic: Lisa Boero, Marshfield

85th Assembly District

Republican: Pat Snyder (i), Schofield

Democratic: Kristin Conway, Schofield

86th Assembly District

Republican: John Spiros (i), Marshfield

Challengers: None

87th Assembly District

Republicans: James W. Edming (i), Glen Flora; Michael Bub, Medford

Democratic: Elizabeth Riley, Hayward

Libertarian: Wade A. Mueller, Athens, still pending state approval

Independent, Libertarian: Tom Rasmussen, Medford, still pending state approval

Marathon County clerk of courts

Republicans*: Kelly Schremp (i), Benjamin Seidler and Pam Van Ooyen.

Marathon County sheriff

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Parks is not seeking reelection . Parks endorsed his chief deputy, Chad Billeb, in announcing his decision last summer.

Republican: Chad Billeb

Challengers: None

MORE NEWS: New plans for the Wausau Center mall site include apartments, restaurants and small retail

MORE NEWS: Wausau Streetwise: A Taste of Manila sells West Side Tasty Treat building, Cobblestone Hotel breaks ground in Mosinee

Contact reporter Alan Hovorka at 715-345-2252 or ahovorka@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ajhovorka .

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Wausau election roundup: 23rd and 29th state Senate seats up for grabs this fall