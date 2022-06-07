Abilene-area home prices rise 1.1% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Taylor County home listed for $286,950 in May, up 1.1% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 18.6% from May 2021. Taylor County's median home was 1,890 square feet for a listed price of $152 per square foot.

The Taylor County market was busy, with a median 35 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 34 days on market. The market added 244 new home listings in May, compared with the 244 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 211 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Abilene-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Callahan County's home prices rose 4.9%, to a median $314,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 39 days, from 35 days a month earlier. The typical 1,880-square-foot house had a list price of $168 per square foot.

Jones County's home prices rose 9.6%, to a median $169,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, from 64 days a month earlier. The typical 1,808-square-foot house had a list price of $95 per square foot.

Nolan County's home prices rose 21.1%, to a median $119,900, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 50 days, from 44 days a month earlier. The typical 1,526-square-foot house had a list price of $87 per square foot.

Stephens County's home prices rose 2.5%, to a median $205,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 96 days, from 98 days a month earlier. The typical 1,644-square-foot house had a list price of $102 per square foot.

Across all of Texas, median home prices were $397,000, rising 7.3% from a month earlier. The median Texas home for sale had 2,073 square feet at list price of $190 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene-area home prices rise 1.1% in May, with houses for sale in high demand