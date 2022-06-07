Burned body found in back seat of car in DeKalb County after car fire, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police said a burned body was found in the back seat of a burning car in a residential neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to calls for a welfare check on the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place around 12:30 a.m. The neighborhood is near Towers High School.

Officers found a car on fire. After firefighters extinguished the flames, they found a male victim dead inside.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if police suspect foul play.

The incident is still under investigation.

