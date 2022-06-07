ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

WATCH: Video of fatal traffic stop shooting released by NC Highway Patrol

By Emily Mikkelsen
 5 days ago

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has released a video of a fatal shooting during a traffic stop.

Trooper Rodney Cook’s in-car camera footage was released at the request of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Victim’s mother speaks after NC trooper shooting: ‘I’ll have to deal with the truth’

The video shows Trooper Cook pulling over a white pickup truck for what was identified as a seatbelt violation in Siler City.

He asks the driver to get out of the truck after he apparently fails to produce identification. A red circle indicates the barrel of a pistol pointed out of the window, and the man, identified as 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz of Staley, steps out of the truck with a pistol in hand. Trooper Cook fires.

The truck rolls away, a passenger jumping from the car, fleeing the scene, but returning later, according to Highway Patrol. The trooper returns to his car to call for backup and, after removing the gun from Diaz’s hand, calls for backup to render aid.

Vigil held for Randolph County man shot by trooper in Siler City

Diaz was transported from the scene and was pronounced dead.

Cook, a 16-year veteran, has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

You can watch a full, unedited version of this video here. Warning for content some may find disturbing.

