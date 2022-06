Heathrow has announced that passenger numbers were at 79% of pre-coronavirus levels last month.Some 5.3 million people travelled through the west London airport in May.Although that was around a fifth below the total for the same month in 2019, it represents nearly an eight-fold increase on May last year when the UK’s Covid-19 travel restrictions were in place.Passengers can travel through Heathrow this summer with confidenceJohn Holland-Kaye, HeathrowTerminal 4, which was closed due to the virus crisis, reopens on Tuesday ahead of the summer peak.It will initially be used by 30 airlines.Heathrow is one of several UK airports which have...

