US stocks fall as Target's 2nd profit warning in less than a month weighs on retail sector

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
  • Stocks fell Tuesday with the retail sector in the spotlight after a profit margin warning from Target.
  • Target is planning to reduce excess inventory as customers buy fewer discretionary items.
  • Investors are keeping inflation in mind with the May reading due later this week.

