Disney apologizes to couple whose marriage proposal was interrupted by overzealous castmember

Walt Disney World drops remaining face mask requirements; character meet-and-greets return In this file photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Disney said it has apologized to a couple whose now-viral marriage proposal was stopped by an overzealous employee.

The video shows a man getting on one knee to propose to his girlfriend on a platform in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.

Mid-proposal, an employee rushes up and snatches the ring box out of the man’s hands and ushers the couple off the platform.

Onlookers immediately began to boo the employee.

A friend of the couple said the man had gotten permission to propose on the platform.

A Disney spokesperson said, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

©2022 Cox Media Group