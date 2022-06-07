ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Harris to headline 2022 Blue Palmetto Dinner

By Chase Laudenslager
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff on Friday will attend a South Carolina Democratic Party event in Columbia.

The Blue Palmetto Dinner is back in person for the first time since 2019. The event typically takes place the night before the South Carolina Democratic Convention begins.

This year’s dinner will honor former South Carolina Governor (1979-87) and US Secretary of Education (1993-2001), Dick Riley.

VP Harris will speak at the dinner, which takes place just days before the June primary elections begin.

Tickets start at $150 and are available at this link.

