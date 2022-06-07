ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Police chase ends after driver jumps from bridge, dies in lake, SC coroner says

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 5 days ago

A driver running from deputies died after he jumped over a bridge along the Georgia-South Carolina border, news outlets reported.

The man apparently drowned after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia first tried to pull over a Dodge Charger that was going 125 mph. The car had been traveling north on Interstate 85 overnight Monday, June 6, officials said.

There was a chase before the Dodge driver crashed near the South Carolina border , according to WSPA and WHNS. The man reportedly hit a guardrail and another car on a bridge that spans Lake Hartwell, a popular destination for water activities.

After the crash, the Dodge driver jumped off the bridge and into the water. He was trying to swim as deputies called for him and tried to rescue him with a rope, according to the Oconee County Corner’s Office in South Carolina.

The man’s was found dead at about 2 a.m., roughly four hours after the attempted traffic stop. His body was in more than 20 feet of water, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Akeem O. Lukie of Greenwood, South Carolina. Officials said an autopsy scheduled for this week could help determine the cause of death.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on June 7.

Teen dies after two boats crash along Georgia-South Carolina border, officials say

Boat propeller injury blamed in death of man pulled from popular SC lake, coroner says

Man hit and killed while running from deputies across highway, South Carolina cops say

Gunfire erupts during 130-mph chase on Interstate 85 in Georgia, cops say

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Motorcyclist killed in Beech Island crash

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday, June 11 just after 8 p.m. on Atomic Road near Augusta Road A motorcyclist riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle traveling south on Augusta Road attempted to exit north onto Atomic Road at a high rate […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

Motorcyclist dead after crash near Atomic Road, identified

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal crash involving motorcycle rider, identified as 63-year-old Ronald M. Maxey of Waynesboro, Georgia. Authorities say Maxey was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. Authorities say, a two...
swlexledger.com

One dead in Friday morning crash in Lexington County

Hollow Creek, SC 06/11/2022 (Paul Kirby) – One person has died following a head on collision that occurred on US Hwy. 378 northwest of Lexington Friday morning. According to Master Trooper David Jones of the SCHP, the crash occurred at about 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy 378 and Lake Village Road.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Mcclatchy News
wgac.com

Two Homicides Overnight in Richmond County

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating two shootings overnight in Richmond County. The first was. reported at 10th and Broad Streets where 21- year- old Logan Etterle of Thomson was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56 a.m. The second shooting...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WRDW-TV

Identities released in two fatal morning shootings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a homicide that occurred at 10th and Broad Street, the call came in at 2:08am. Authorities say, the victim is 21-year-old Logan Etterle who sustained at least one gun shot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:56 a.m., authorities say.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer driver dies in fiery crash on I-85, sheriff says

HART COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a crash on I-85 Monday night in Hart County, Georgia, according to Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland. The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 177, two miles past the South Carolina state line, Cleveland said. According...
HART COUNTY, GA
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
410
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy