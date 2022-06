TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to TPD, officers arrived to the Circle K gas station on South Monroe Street just after 3 p.m. to reports of a shooting. Officers discovered an injured man inside. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, officers said.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO