OAKLAND, Calif. - BART Director Lateefah Simon would have much preferred to keep renting her Oakland apartment instead of moving to Emeryville. But she felt she had to make the move, the East Bay Times reported, to keep her seat on the BART board. To serve her constituents, she has to live within her district's boundaries, which her Oakland apartment apparently did not.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO