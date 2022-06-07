ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Georgia football offers safety Micahi Danzy

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered several scholarships to class of 2024 prospects in the past few weeks. Georgia’s latest offer is to safety recruit Micahi Danzy.

Danzy is an unranked recruit at this point in time. He is a member of the class of 2024 and plays football for Florida State University School in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 6-foot, 160-pound defensive back additionally runs track in high school. Micahi Danzy is a versatile prospect. He plays both defensive back and running back in high school, but is considered more of a safety prospect.

The class of 2024 safety has excellent speed. He runs an impressive time in the 400-meters event and finished with one of the best times Florida.

The Florida State University School star has scholarship offers from schools like Ole Miss, Mississippi State, USF, Middle Tennessee, and more. He recently visited the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The rising junior shows his excellent speed and acceleration on tape. Danzy has the speed to blow past defenders even if they have superior angles.

Micahi Danzy announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

