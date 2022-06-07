ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls-area home prices rise 18.5% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 5 days ago

A typical Wichita County home listed for $201,450 in May, up 18.5% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 38.1% from May 2021. Wichita County's median home was 1,704 square feet for a listed price of $126 per square foot.

The Wichita County market was busy, with a median 17 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 22 days on market. The market added 212 new home listings in May, compared with the 196 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 142 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

What were Wichita Falls-area home prices in May? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Young County's home prices rose 18.5%, to a median $284,250, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 23 days, from 36 days a month earlier. The typical 2,120-square-foot house had a list price of $135 per square foot.

Montague County's home prices rose 24.1%, to a median $329,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 36 days, from 32 days a month earlier. The typical 1,944-square-foot house had a list price of $157 per square foot.

Across all of Texas, median home prices were $397,000, rising 7.3% from a month earlier. The median Texas home for sale had 2,073 square feet at list price of $190 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wichita Falls-area home prices rise 18.5% in May, with houses for sale in high demand

