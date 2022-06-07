We’re back to another warming trend

Temps will be a bit toastier on this Tuesday as opposed to yesterday, with a good deal of sunshine hanging in there. Inland 90s will be back at it today with a stray shower here and there, and storm chances on the increase pushing into Wednesday.

Scattered storm potential will be around tomorrow so eyes on the sky, but it will drop back on Thursday. Rising temperatures will be the trend for the next few days at least, getting slightly hotter throughout the week. Keep is cool out there and of course check back for updates when you can.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s to just above 90.

TONIGHT: Some clouds mix in with low temps around 70 or just above.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

