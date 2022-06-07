ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

We’re back to another warming trend

By Tony Chiavaroli
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ait9L_0g32xTN600

Temps will be a bit toastier on this Tuesday as opposed to yesterday, with a good deal of sunshine hanging in there. Inland 90s will be back at it today with a stray shower here and there, and storm chances on the increase pushing into Wednesday.

Scattered storm potential will be around tomorrow so eyes on the sky, but it will drop back on Thursday. Rising temperatures will be the trend for the next few days at least, getting slightly hotter throughout the week. Keep is cool out there and of course check back for updates when you can.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the low 80s to just above 90.

TONIGHT: Some clouds mix in with low temps around 70 or just above.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Weekend weather ahead of Carolina Country Music Fest

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has areas mainly east of I-95 in a “marginal” risk, level of 1/5. The main concern is gusty winds. The hail threat is 0% as well as the tornado threat. High temperatures for today are […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Watch for Wednesday afternoon storms!

A good Wednesday all! We’re back at it with increasing heat today as highs are ranging in the mid-80s at the coast, back to the lower 90s inland. Scattered storm potential will be around this afternoon too, so eyes on the sky, but that potential will drop back on Thursday to the possibility of a […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Spotty storm chances linger this weekend

A good Saturday morning to you all! Humidity will increase today, and it will be a little warmer than it was yesterday. This will be enough to spark spotty afternoon thunderstorms, so eyes on the sky if you will be out and about to start the weekend. Sunday will be much of the same with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Get ready for our upcoming heat wave!

A happy Sunday, all! Get ready for heat to be on the increase in a big way this week. Our Sunday will see a slightly better chance at isolated storms as opposed to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. High pressure will strengthen to start the workweek, and it will get […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temps#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Charleston County deputy fired after deadly Mother’s Day crash; booked into detention center

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy involved in a Mother’s Day crash that claimed the lives of three people has been fired from the sheriff’s office. Documents show the termination letter for Deputy Emily Pelletier was signed Friday just after 12:00 p.m. “As a result of the internal investigation, Emily Pelletier’s employment […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies arrest 3 in connection with October homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies arrested three people in connection with an October homicide on Dott Circle, according to the sheriff’s office. Shai’keem De’angelo Freeman-Peterson and Tyquan Clayton McPhail were charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Hartsville police: Tuesday shooting scene looked like ‘warzone’

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Potentially 40 shots were fired early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Hartsville while police were discussing how to handle problem areas following two shootings only hours before, according to an incident report. The incident happened about two hours after police responded to two different shooting scenes on Jasper and Marion […]
WBTW News13

Man charged after 30+ horses, other animals seized from South Carolina home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal […]
WOODRUFF, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy