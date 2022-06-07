ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NY

Several departments battle house fire in Westfield

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday morning in the Village of Westfield. The fire at 66 South Portage Street was first reported around 8:30 AM. Westfield Fire responded...

Jamestown Firefighters Respond to House Fire on Winsor Street

Firefighters in Jamestown were called out to a house fire early Sunday morning on the city's south side. County dispatchers say crews responded to the blaze at 15 Winsor Street at about 5:45 AM. No further information is available at this time. Photos by the 716 Network.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Fredonia Fire Department Completes Station Renovation

The Fredonia Fire Department's station has a new renovated look, and the department held a ceremony on Saturday to celebrate its renovation. According to the department, the nearly two-year-long project included exterior structure and cosmic renovation, as well as upgrades and renovation for laundry facilities and its EMS supply room. The exterior of the department's museum was also painted to match the architect's rendering, and new lightning now adorns the facade and hose tower. President Julius Leone spoke about the history of the building and introduced local dignitaries, while Chaplain Robert Hayward guided the prayer of dedication of the station and anointing of the apparatus.
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
One Seriously Injured in Overnight Crash in Town of Sherman

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as the result of a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in the Town of Sherman. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Sherman Fire responded to the scene on Sherman-Stedman Road just after 1:30 AM. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and the Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called to investigate the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
SHERMAN, NY
GoFundMe for Bradford Twp. Firefighter Injured in Collision

A fundraising campaign has been set up for a Bradford Township Firefighter. Alex Coppella, a firefighter and EMT, was injured in a motorcycle accident on his way home from a cross-country motorcycle trip. In a Facebook post, the Bradford Township Volunteer Fire Department said that Copella was injured in a collision with a semi truck. No other details are available at this time.
BRADFORD, PA
Sinkhole closes portion of Old Niagara Road

A 3-by-3 foot sinkhole has appeared on Old Niagara Road by Lake Avenue, forcing the closure of the road between Lake Avenue and North Adams Street. Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti said the hole was reported at 1:39 p.m. Friday and fire and police reported to the scene for traffic control.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Dead Dog, Kitten Found in Container Left in Warren Yard

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an animal cruelty case after a dead dog and kitten were discovered in a container in a yard in Warren Saturday. The homeowner in the 2300 block of E. 5th St. reported there was a suspicious container in his yard just after 5 p.m. Troopers...
WARREN, PA
Large Fight Leads to Aggravated DWI, Child Endangerment Charges for Dunkirk Woman

A Dunkirk woman is facing charges following an investigation into a large fight that occurred last weekend in the city. Dunkirk Police officers on patrol discovered the incident last Saturday, June 4th at about 1:00 AM in the roadway at an address on King Street. While officers were trying to disperse the crowd, they saw a child that had been apparently struck by a vehicle involved in the fight. Dunkirk Fire responded to the scene and took the child to Brooks Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. An investigation found that the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Thalia Pagan, allegedly had a BAC more than twice the legal limit. Pagan was charged with aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher) and endangering the welfare of a child, and she was issued tickets and released. Police say additional charges are possible for others involved in the altercation, pending consultation with the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.
DUNKIRK, NY
Man arraigned on manslaughter charge for May 31 incident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man charged in a May 31 incident, in which a dead body and an injured person were found in an Amherst residence on Glen Oak Drive, has been identified by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Officials said Kirk Bielanin, 53, was arraigned last week in Amherst Town Court on […]
West Seneca Police holding 2022 property, bicycle auction Saturday

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department's annual property and bicycle auction is returning this weekend. The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage, located at 1250 Union Rd., between the West Seneca Town Hall and the West Seneca Ice Rink. Anyone interested in looking at the items can do so Saturday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 11 a.m.
WEST SENECA, NY
Amber Alert issued for Niagara County Baby Girl

LOCKPORT, NY (WENY) -- The Niagara County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert for a ten month old baby who was reported abducted from Lockport. According to New York State Police 10-month-old Royalty Mullen was reportedly abducted just before 8AM on Saturday, June 11th. Royalty is a Black female, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately two feet tall, and weighs about 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved blue onesie.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA

