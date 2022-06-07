These 4 undrafted Panthers players have the best chance of making the roster

The Panthers’ roster is back up to 90 players.

By the end of training camp and the preseason, Carolina will cut 37 players to reach the NFL’s roster maximum of 53. With such limited space, landing a roster spot as an undrafted free agent is a long shot. But going from an undrafted free agent to a gameday contributor happens.

Panthers cornerback Rashaan Melvin went undrafted in 2013 and later signed with Tampa Bay for a $10,000 signing bonus. The journeyman defender has played for nine teams over his 10-year career, jumping from active rosters to practice squads at a moment’s notice. Last season, Melvin was cut after training camp but quickly re-signed with the practice squad and was moved to the active roster a few weeks later. The Panthers re-signed him in March.

Melvin’s NFL career is a testament to the grind undrafted free agents endure each year. Some do become stars. Running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 1,000 yards and made the Pro Bowl as a UDFA in 2018 with the Broncos. Vikings receiver Adam Thielen went undrafted in 2013. It took him three years of special teams excellence and preseason playmaking to become a consistent starter.

No two undrafted free agents’ paths are the same. Each is just looking for an opportunity.

Signing UDFA’s is like the wild West. As the seventh round ends, team executives frantically call agents offering their soon-to-be undrafted client a contract. This year, the Eagles paid $1.75 million in guaranteed money to 12 UDFAs, highlighted by an all-time UDFA team-high $320,000 to Nevada quarterback Carson Strong.

Carolina guaranteed a total of $210,500 to four UDFAs; receiver Ra’Shaun Henry led the class with a $117,500 signing bonus. The Panthers targeted undrafted free agents at positions it planned on improving. General manager Scott Fitterer gave guaranteed money to two receivers — Henry and Florida State’s Andrew Parchment — along with linebacker Khalan Tolson. Penn State safety Drew Hartlaub earned $2,000 in guaranteed money but decided to walk away from football after meeting with team doctors.

It’s a long shot for each of these UDAFs but here are four players with the best chance to make the Panthers roster.

Ra’Shaun Henry, WR, Virginia

Henry can run. He recorded a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. That type of speed helps keep receivers on the field. Henry also notched an impressive 17.7 yards-per-catch average last season. He averaged 50 yards per game as a senior and scored three touchdowns.

His $117,500 guarantee is the most of any Panthers UDFA and should give him the best chance at making the roster as Carolina is already committed to him.

The Panthers lack proven depth behind DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson. The team signed six-year veteran Rashard Higgins and has high hopes for second-year LSU product Terrace Marshall. Last year, Carolina carried six receivers on its initial 53-man roster.

If Henry can contribute on special teams as a returner then he has an even better chance of lasting.

Andrew Parchment, WR, Florida State

Henry and Parchment are the only two offensive UDFAs Carolina guaranteed money to, showing Fitterer’s focus on landing a receiver.

Parchment played at four different colleges over five years. He stayed at Kansas the longest, playing two seasons and notching 831 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019. After Kansas, he enrolled at Florida State but caught only 24 passes.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 210 pounds, Parchment has the length to disrupt defensive backs and win against man coverage. He’s not a straight-line sprinter but can climb when he stacks a defender and then win on the top of routes.

At OTAs, Parchment is taking value reps with Moore, Higgins and Marshall. He’s learning from an experienced group ready to show him the ropes.

Khalan Tolson, LB, Illinois

The Panthers have been seeking a linebacker opposite of Shaq Thompson for a while. Former Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. signed with the Chiefs this offseason after playing 800-plus snaps for Carolina (only safety Jeremy Chinn and edge rusher Haason Reddick played more). That leaves a clear void at linebacker.

Cory Littleton, Damien Wilson, Kamal Martin, Julian Stafford and fourth-round rookie Brandon Smith are all ahead of Tolson on the June depth charts (which don’t officially exist). But the Illinois linebacker has traits that will help him compete with a relatively unproven linebacker core.

Tolson made contributions at Illinois quickly after his freshman year. He recorded 71 tackles over three of his three years as a starter. At 6-foot and 220 pounds, he’s built similarly to Thompson. His lateral quickness makes him a rangy defender capable of filling gaps in the run game.

Carolina needs linebacker help. Tolson should get a chance to prove he can be a contributor. It also helps the team gave him $85,000 in guarantees, second-most on the team behind Henry.

Drew Jordan, DE, Michigan State

Carolina lacks a proven edge rusher opposite Burns, who was already facing occasional double-teams and chip blocks while playing next to Reddick last season. Reddick signed for three years and $45 million in Philadelphia, leaving Reddick as the lone pass rusher opposing offenses will scheme for.

Enter Jordan, who the Panthers signed June 1 to a three-year split deal. He joined the team in the middle of OTAs and has been participating in practice since. He spent four seasons at Duke before transferring to Michigan State last year and using the additional season of eligibility the NCAA provided due to COVID-19.

Jordan had 120 tackles, including 18 for a loss, 11.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 60 career games and was productive during his time playing against Big 10 and ACC competition. At 6-3 and 255 pounds, Jordan’s frame compares to both Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr.

He’ll have a chance to help the team immediately if he can become a part of the defensive line rotation. The Panthers are seeking a young edge rusher rather than signing a veteran. Though that could change as minicamp and training camp unfold. For now, Jordan joins a group of pass rushers with a lot to prove.