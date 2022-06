Jillian Medlin has literature up to date and welcomes the community to come by and enjoy the trail and barbecue area. If you haven't stopped by the Piedmont Triad Visitor Center in Pelham recently, put this beautiful place on your bucket list. It has spacious, well-kept grounds perfect for walking, having a picnic, or just plain relaxing. The building features a renovated set of restrooms that appear to have nonstop visitors traveling along U.S. 29.

PELHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO