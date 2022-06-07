Northern Illinois University student found dead, police say

DEKALB, Ill. — Police in DeKalb said they have located the body of a student from Northern Illinois University who was reported missing.

According to the university, Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving campus in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion.

Monday afternoon, police told WGN News Adeboyejo was found inside a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. in a parking behind an apartment building.

Police said he had a single gunshot wound and a weapon was recovered.

The cause of death has not been made public.

No other information has been provided.

