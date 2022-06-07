ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Northern Illinois University student found dead, police say

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbJKN_0g32wrpH00

DEKALB, Ill. — Police in DeKalb said they have located the body of a student from Northern Illinois University who was reported missing.

According to the university, Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving campus in a Black 2010 Ford Fusion.

Monday afternoon, police told WGN News Adeboyejo was found inside a vehicle around 6:30 a.m. in a parking behind an apartment building.

Police said he had a single gunshot wound and a weapon was recovered.

The cause of death has not been made public.

No other information has been provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming. Once there, […]
GARY, IN
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago police officer discharged from hospital; shot dead during a traffic stop in Englewood

CHICAGO (SCS) — Chicago police officer Erik Moreno was released from hospital after being shot while attempting to stop traffic in Englewood Last weekend. Family and colleagues were on hand to greet Officer Moreno as he left the University of Chicago Hospital around 1 p.m. Sunday. Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. was also present as he stood and saluted with his fellow officers as Moreno left the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

7 children injured in rollover crash near Hoffman Estates

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — Seven children were injured early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in a rollover crash on I-90. According to Illinois State Police, the children were in a vehicle driven by their mother and traveling on the eastbound lanes near Higgins Road in Hoffman Estates around 12:30 a.m. […]
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Dekalb, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Dekalb, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Dekalb, IL
Sports
WGN News

North Side neighbors, leaders gather to honor toddlers killed by vehicles

CHICAGO – Community members gathered on the North Side Sunday to remember two toddlers killed by vehicles in the last two week. Two-year-old Raphael “Rafi” Cardenas, was killed on June 2. He was riding a mini-scooter through the intersection at Eastwood and Leavitt when he was hit by an SUV. Three-year-old Lily Shambrook lost her life […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman critically wounded after shooting in Grand Boulevard area

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Boulevard area early Sunday morning. Police said around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 4200 block of South State Street, where they discovered a man, 23, and a woman, 32, both on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and was also transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to give any details about the incident to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
959theriver.com

Two More Suspected Overdose Deaths In Joliet Being Investigated

The Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 9th, 2022, is investigating 2 probable overdoses that occurred in Joliet, Illinois, from June 8th- June 9th, 2022. Earlier this week the Will County Coroner’s Office has investigated eight probable Overdose cases between June 6th – June 7th, 2022.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

3 shot while walking along lakefront near Museum Campus

CHICAGO — Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront near Chicago’s Museum Campus early Saturday. Chicago police said the men were walking on the 1200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. A 19-year-old male was shot in the face and taken to the hospital in […]
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with slashing man with boxcutter, leaving him with serious arm injury in Zion

Bond was set at $100,000 for a 29-year-old woman who allegedly slashed and seriously injured her neighbor’s arm with a boxcutter during an argument in Zion. Sureshia Cabell-McKinney, 29, of Zion, was charged with aggravated battery. Cabell-McKinney and her neighbor were involved in an argument in Zion, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelse Banks said […]
ZION, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
US 103.1

Thieves Steal Giant TV From Walmart That Doesn’t Fit in Their Car

Two Illinois men should've brought a tape measure with them before stealing 75 inch TV from Walmart. This hilarious caper was pulled off in a small Illinois village called Mount Prospect. Mount Prospect is about the size of Portage, Michigan, and is located about half an hour Northwest of Chicago. I call it hilarious due to the obvious lack of planning on the behalf of the thieves.
PORTAGE, MI
WGN News

Chicago-area rapper FBG Cash shot and killed on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting early Friday on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of W. 81st Street. Police said a 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were inside a vehicle when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Cadillac, approached and an […]
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy