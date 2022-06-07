Steve Harvey Speaks Out About Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s Split

Photo: Getty Images

Steve Harvey is already cracking jokes about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup.

On Monday (June 6), Harvey confirmed his daughter and Michael B. Jordan split after a weekend of speculation, E! News reports.

"I'm team Lori, 1000 percent," Harvey said during his morning show. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

No stranger to public relationships, Harvey noted the difficulties of dating in the spotlight.

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," Harvey added. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Harvey said.

The Steve Harvey Morning Show host poked fun at his own jaded relationship history.

"I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."

Lori and Michael made their relationship Instagram official back in January 2021. After over 1.5 years of dating, reports surfaced that the two broke up on Saturday (June 4).

Since the split, Lori has wiped all of her photos with Michael from Instagram. A day after the break-up reports, the Creed actor was seen at Game 2 of the NBA finals.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.