ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Harvey Speaks Out About Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s Split

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPSbA_0g32wdiL00
Photo: Getty Images

Steve Harvey is already cracking jokes about Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s breakup.

On Monday (June 6), Harvey confirmed his daughter and Michael B. Jordan split after a weekend of speculation, E! News reports.

"I'm team Lori, 1000 percent," Harvey said during his morning show. "She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

No stranger to public relationships, Harvey noted the difficulties of dating in the spotlight.

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," Harvey added. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Harvey said.

The Steve Harvey Morning Show host poked fun at his own jaded relationship history.

"I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."

Lori and Michael made their relationship Instagram official back in January 2021. After over 1.5 years of dating, reports surfaced that the two broke up on Saturday (June 4).

Since the split, Lori has wiped all of her photos with Michael from Instagram. A day after the break-up reports, the Creed actor was seen at Game 2 of the NBA finals.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

The Reason Behind Michael And Lori’s Reported Breakup Is So Tough

I wish I could say it ain’t so, but it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s romance is really over after more than a year of dating. Though the duo has stayed silent on reports of a breakup, Lori scrubbed her Instagram of any sign of Michael. (I’m personally hoping that the photos are just archived and not lost forever, but I digress.) Following the split rumors, sources shared the reason behind Michael and Lori’s reported breakup, and it’s a toughie. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Michael and Lori for comment on the reported breakup, but did not hear back in time for publication.)
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
Lori Harvey
rolling out

Lori Harvey ripped by fans after posting her weight-loss strategy (video)

Socialite Lori Harvey is being pummeled with hate on social media after she published her stringent weight-loss diet that many fans called unhealthy, fake and unsafe. The stepdaughter of legendary comedian Steve Harvey normally doesn’t say much on social media, and this may make the 25-year-old Instagram star retreat even further from the public. That’s because many fans begged Harvey to reveal her successful weight-loss and workout strategy that enabled her to lose weight quickly. Yet, after Lori Harvey obliged her followers on TikTok by revealing her strict regimen, she was trounced on Twitter.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Chase Center
E! News

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are “Over the Moon” in New Maternity Photos

Watch: Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child. Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are owning their baby glow. The duo, who are expecting a baby boy together, celebrated their little one on the way with sunset maternity photo shoot during their babymoon on the beach. In pictures taken by Josh Ryan, Bre can be seen showing off her showing off her baby bump in an orange bikini top and matching sarong skirt as she took a walk on the beach with Nick.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley's Daughter Calls Out Mo'Nique, "You're Disgusting... Get Some Help"

The dispute between Mo'Nique and D.L. Hughley isn't quite over yet. What started as a contract issue, has now become a full-out social media quarrel. While on stage at a comedy show last weekend, Mo said some hurtful words about D.L. and stated that she was supposed to headline the event. From there, everything went haywire.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife ‘evil’

Bobby Brown’s sister called his wife “evil” for her allegedly insensitive words about his late wife Whitney Houston and treatment of his deceased children. Leolah Brown Muhammad went volcanic on Brown’s current wife, Alicia Etheredge, for insinuating in an interview with People magazine that Brown’s previous marriage to Whitney has overshadowed theirs.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ray J & Princess Love’s Loved Ones ‘Not Surprised’ They Reconciled 8 Mos. After Divorce Filing

When news broke that Ray J, 41, and Princess Love, 37, had rekindled their romance for a third time, their loved ones were “not surprised” one bit. A few sources close to the married couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed how the pair’s inner circle knew they would find their way back to each other even after filing for divorce three different times.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy