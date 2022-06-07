Drake Reportedly Wrote His Verse in ”Churchill Downs” in 11 Minutes

As Peaky Blinders wraps up its sixth and final season this summer, fans are gearing up for the feature-length film that was announced just over a year ago. In a new interview with Deadline, Cillian Murphy who stars as the titular Tommy Shelby character in the series revealed that he does not know much of what is going on with the film. Previously, creator Stephen Knight mentioned that he has a clear vision for how the film will play out, not revealing many details. Murph talked about the potential film and said, “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.”

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO