ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Drake Reportedly Wrote His Verse in ”Churchill Downs” in 11 Minutes

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Yachty has claimed that Drake wrote his entire verse for Jack Harlow‘s “Churchill Downs” in just 11 minutes. During an episode of Off the Record, Yachty told DJ Akademiks that Drizzy talked to him about the verse in the song. He claims that Drake “said he did that shit in...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Johnny Depp Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Collaborative Album '18'

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have finally revealed the details of their collaborative album, titled 18. It was only earlier this week that the two announced they would be releasing the album this July. The pair shared their first single from the album, “This is a Song for Miss Hedy...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Apple Producing F1 Film With Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton

Apple Studios has acquired the rights to an untitled Formula 1 project. The upcoming movie will star Brad Pitt and will be directed by Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The film will reportedly be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Mercedes F1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton. Pitt will reportedly portray...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Lil Yachty
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Dj Akademiks
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

Alic Brock Releases 'Triple Elvis' Print with Simco Editions

To coincide with his new solo exhibition ‘Screen Shot’ at Simchowitz Gallery. Alic Brock recently lifted the veil on his first West Coast exhibition Screen Shot at Simchowitz Gallery. Each of the hyper-collaged paintings on view are meant to emphasize subtraction, rather than addition — an investigation into the age of the internet and society’s obsession with removing imperfection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

DAIRIKU Presents a Back to School-Themed Lookbook for Its FW22 Collection

Burgeoning brand DAIRIKU is back for the Fall/Winter 2022 season with a collection that takes inspiration from re-imagined collegiate campus vibes. The new collection features textured jackets, oversized pants and graphic knitwear, all compiled into an “After School” lookbook that’s styled as a film and presented by Home Kids Pictures. Standout items include a cranberry peak lapel suit, a treated-denim suit, a black-and-white leather bomber jacket and a sleeveless graphic logo vest.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
InsideHook

A Real Top Gun Grad Grades the Movies’ Flying Scenes

By summer blockbuster standards, Top Gun: Maverick already ranks as an undisputed masterpiece. Critics and audiences adore the film, as do the Hollywood execs at Paramount, who’ve got missile lock on a coveted one billion dollar global box-office payday (which would make TG:M Tom Cruise’s most financially successful hit yet). Such praise, however fawning, seems well earned, especially during a time when most people would like to forget about the sad state of the world for a few hours during a mindless matinee spent in front of the big screen. From shirtless beach football to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” TG:M channels all the nostalgia and hits every target you’d want from such a sequel, and even delivers some unexpected pathos along the way — causing the most smitten of critics to reconsider the original Top Gun as more than just a slick, two-hour exercise in Reagan era homoeroticism.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Futura Set to Release the Latest Edition of Pointman

Made in conjunction with AllRightsReserved. From graffiti to incense chambers, fashion shows to limited-edition posters — Futura’s Pointman has orbited the far throes of culture over the past 50 years. Last year, AllRightsReserved partnered up with legendary New York street artist on a sculptural iteration of the character dubbed FL-006. The artwork quickly sold out and is currently priced on the secondary market for up to $4,800 USD.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Churchill Downs#Verse#Dj
hypebeast.com

Grime Veteran Scorcher Taps Tion Wayne for New Drill Record "Ops"

North London-born rapper Scorcher is back with new music. Following the release of his latest album The Drama at the start of this year, the grime veteran has just dropped off some new visuals from the project for stand-out record “Ops,” featuring Tion Wayne. Jumping onto Joey Stickz’s...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Extending on last week’s comprehensive range led by the “Black” adidas YEEZY BOOST 750s and the KAWS Holiday Changbai Mountain Vinyl Figure, HBX Archives has brought on a new round of limited-edition items for this week. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Cillian Murphy Talks Possibility of 'Peaky Blinders' Film

As Peaky Blinders wraps up its sixth and final season this summer, fans are gearing up for the feature-length film that was announced just over a year ago. In a new interview with Deadline, Cillian Murphy who stars as the titular Tommy Shelby character in the series revealed that he does not know much of what is going on with the film. Previously, creator Stephen Knight mentioned that he has a clear vision for how the film will play out, not revealing many details. Murph talked about the potential film and said, “I’d be as excited as anybody to read a script. But I think it’s good for everyone to have a little break. That’s always a healthy thing and then we can regroup.”
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Matthew M. Williams and the Givenchy TK-360

The impact that the late Virgil Abloh made during his tenure as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director was confirmation for luxury houses that betting on someone who possesses a thorough understanding of streetwear culture is a risk worth taking. Matthew M. Williams – founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM, creative director of Givenchy and consistent Nike collaborator – understands this more than most. He and Abloh are cut from the same forward-thinking cloth, and often worked closely together.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Here Are Post Malone's First Week Numbers for 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

In its debut week, Post Malone‘s latest album twelve carat toothache has climbed to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200, right behind Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti. Billboard reports that this is Posty’s fourth consecutive album that has been seen as a top five-charting project. The album has moved 121,000 album-equivalent units. Just last week, the album was predicted to move between 115,000 to 130,000 copies in its first week. If the album earned the No. 1 spot, it would have made it the third No. 1 album of Post’s career.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk Officially Confirm 'Squid Game' Season Two

Netflix has officially greenlighted a second season of Hwang Dong-hyuk‘s Squid Game. The streamer and show’s director, writer and executive producer confirmed the news in a statement, teasing the return of characters such as Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, The Front Man, Gong Yoo’s “man in the suit” and even the boyfriend of Young-hee, the deadly animatronic doll, named Cheol-su.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

RTFKT Teases New Web3 Fragrance Collaboration With Byredo

European luxury brand Byredo has teamed up with digital fashion company RTFKT to create “the perfume of the future in Web3.”. The upcoming collaboration, titled AlphaMeta, was teased in a video shared on social media on Friday, alongside a website linked to the release. Benito Pagotto, the co-founder of...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Shawn Mendes Joins Tommy Hilfiger to Amplify the Message of Sustainability

Tommy Hilfiger brings sustainability to the forefront this summer, partnering with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on a series of environmentally-conscious campaigns and collections. Titled “Play it Forward”, the partnership builds on the artist’s and brand’s mutual mission for a brighter and more hopeful future. By rethinking new ways of acting more...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

'Duke Nukem' Is Receiving a Film Adaptation From the Creators of 'Cobra Kai'

More than three decades after the game made its debut, Duke Nukem is finally getting its very own feature film. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Gearbox Software’s fan-favorite franchise is now set to appear on the silver screen thanks to the creative team behind Cobra Kai, with Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg all serving as producers. Legendary will also produce, with video game film adaptation veteran Jean Julien Baronnet of Marla Studios as part of the crew.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

‘TAGGED’ Surveys the Most Sought-After Pierre Paulin Furniture on Instagram

When Pierre Paulin was designing one-off chairs and interiors in the second half of the 20th Century, little did he know the popularity his work would receive in the distant age of social media. Having now appeared in everything from Louis Vuitton campaigns, Kanye West’s Atlanta warehouse, to Frank Ocean’s living room — the French designer’s legacy lives on as his work has become a status symbol for celebrities and art enthusiasts around the world.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy