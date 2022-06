The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 26-year-old Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne. Payne was last seen on June 6 by her mother around 11 p.m. leaving a driveway on Mill Swamp Road in Smithfield. She left in her 2019 silver lifted Dodge Ram truck with black rims & black side rails. There is also a Snapchat logo sticker on the back driver’s side window, and the vehicle has unknown KY tags.

SMITHFIELD, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO