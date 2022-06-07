ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their 2022 training camp schedule.

The team is returning to Saint Vincent College for a 55th season, and for the first time since 2019.

The first of 18 practices will be held on Wednesday, July 27 at 1:55 p.m.

The full training camp schedule is below:

  • Tues., July 26 - All players report
  • Wednesday, July 27 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
  • Thursday, July 28 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
  • Friday, July 29 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
  • Saturday, July 30 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public) *
  • Sunday, July 31 - No Practice
  • Mon., August 1 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Tues., August 2 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Wed., August 3 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs., August 4 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Fri., August 5 - 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)
  • Sat., August 6 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Sun., August 7 - No Practice
  • Mon., August 8 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Tues., August 9 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Wed., August 10 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs., August 11 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Fri., August 12 - Practice Closed to the Public
  • Sat., August 13 - Preseason Game vs. Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field
  • Sunday, August 14 - No practice
  • Mon., August 15 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Tues., August 16 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Wed., August 17 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Thurs., August 18 - 1:55 p.m. (Open To Public)
  • Fri., August 19 - Break Camp

* Indicates helmets only

Schedule subject to change

Admission to practices at Saint Vincent College is free, but fans must have a ticket to enter. The team said mobile tickets are encouraged for the quickest and most secure entry. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster on June 27. Season ticket holders will first be offered tickets at 10 a.m., with remaining tickets for the public available at noon.

Some other Training Camp schedule highlights include:

  • The Steelers first practice in pads will be on Monday, Aug. 1, the first time the team will put on the pads since the end of the 2021 season.
  • The team’s annual “Friday Night Lights” will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.
  • The Steelers will hold their last open practice on Thursday, Aug. 18.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Saint Vincent College
