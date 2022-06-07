ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, TN

NEW DETAILS: Inmate that escaped Elba correctional facility caught in Tennessee Sunday

By Seth Feiner, Mike Gurspan, Michael Rinker
 5 days ago

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. ( WDHN ) — An inmate that escaped an Elba correctional facility late last week has been caught in Tennessee.

Local authorities believe that when he first escaped, Johnny Lewis Payne stole an Elba city truck and drove it to the Talledega region of Alabama. That truck is still missing.

Once in Talledega, after potentially running out of gas, police say Payne stole a water truck from a construction site.

Inmate escapes Elba Correctional Facility

He then drove that vehicle to Marion County, Tennessee, where he was arrested Sunday afternoon by local authorities.

Deputies say he surrendered without violence.

Payne is being held in the Marion County Jail for multiple charges including carjacking and receiving stolen property. He may also be facing additional charges from his time on the run.

The 48-year-old escaped from the facility in Coffee County Thursday and was not seen until he was captured Sunday.

AL.com

Group traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles, police say

Six people are behind bars after authorities say they traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles. Moody police said the six Texas residents were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from a car lot Thursday morning. Detectives later determined the group had traveled from the Houston area to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.
The Exponent

Alabama woman charged with gun incident at Wabash

A 31-year-old Alabama woman has been charged in an incident in which she allegedly pointed a gun at a Wabash employee Wednesday night. Dorothy Mae Smith of Eutaw, Alabama, was a passenger in a semi-truck that had pulled up to the business on Veterans Memorial Parkway, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. The driver of the truck had argued with an employee, re-entered the truck and began to drive away. The employee told police he shouted at the driver to stop, and the driver left the truck again and began arguing with the employee again.
WABASH, IN
wdhn.com

Man arrested in Houston County for attempted burglary: HCSO

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the Friday afternoon incident in Houston County. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Cowarts Creek Road and the Prevatt Road to a call of an attempted burglary. After the suspect...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Search Warrant in Colbert County Results in Drug Arrest

A SEARCH WARRANT IN NORTHERN ALABAMA HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON WEDNESDAY, MEMBERS OF COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT, MADISON COUNTY NARCOTICS UNIT, THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION, ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY AND RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, EXECUTED THE WARRANT AT A PROPERY ON EAST SIXTH STREET IN MUSCLE SHOALS. THE SEARCH RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 22 POUNDS OF UNCUT COCAINE AND ALMOST 2 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE IN ADDITION SCALES, PLASTIC BAGGIES, GUNS, AND $29,601 DOLLARS. THE APPROXIMATE STREET VALUE OF THE DRUGS WAS ESTIMATED AT 1.5 MILLION DOLLARS. VICTOR HERNANDEZ GARCIA WAS ARRESTED AND TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL. GARCIA IS CHARGED WITH DRUG TRAFFICKING AND THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Head-on collision with tractor-trailer kills Alabama man

An Alabama man was killed Friday in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer, state police said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday and claimed the life of an Enterprise man. Jadakis T. McKinney, 20, was fatally injured when the 2016 Hyundai Sonata he was driving collided head-on...
ENTERPRISE, AL
