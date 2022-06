PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting near the Lloyd Center on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 9 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street, near the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, the found a man who was seriously injured in a shooting. He was taken to a hospital.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO