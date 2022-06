DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting at 21st and Market Street. The shooting happened early Saturday morning. Officers rushed to the scene at just after 1 a.m.(credit: CBS) UPDATE: One of the adult male victims was transported to a local hospital and declared deceased. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread as they are made available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 11, 2022 Two victims were located, both adult males. One man died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) The extent of the injuries to the other man have not been released. (credit: CBS) Police have not released any suspect information.

