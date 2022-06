Rawlin Davidson has submitted several photos. You have a great eye Rawlin! He captured this shot early in the morning as the sun was coming up. This squirrel came face to face with this Great Horned Owl, then the squirrel made a 180 and ran away. I’m sure this owl was like breakfast in bed thank you. This shot was taken in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO