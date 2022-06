Monument Valley fans will be delighted to learn that ustwo has now unveiled its latest title: Desta: The Memories Between. Released on mobile in partnership with Netflix, the new game plays as a roguelike where a girl in her twenties moves back into her childhood home after her father’s recent death. Through her dreams, the girl confronts her past, journeying through her memories and talking to those left behind while you solve various puzzles to progress. While the game will also be released on other platforms such as PC via Steam, Netflix assures that its mobile version will not feature any in-app purchases, microtransactions or “extra fees.”

