Business

BellRock Brands CFO Resigns, Interim CFO Appointed, Cannabis Company Still Under Cease Trade Order

By Vuk Zdinjak
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BellRock Brands Inc.’s DXBRF BRCK CFO Kavi Bhai, is leaving the company. He has agreed to provide consulting services to the company during the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for his replacement. As a result of the change, BellRock has engaged West 4th Holdings, LLC....

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
