BellRock Brands CFO Resigns, Interim CFO Appointed, Cannabis Company Still Under Cease Trade Order

AUSTIN, Texas - June 10, 2022 - ( ) Haru Invest hosted a workshop on "Top Bitcoin Investment Strategies" at Consensus 2022, on June 9, in Austin, Texas. Consensus 2022, billed as the biggest and longest-running festival for decentralized technology, drew the whole crypto world: from investors, entrepreneurs, and developers to regulators, activists, and crypto-curious beginners. The conference was organized by CoinDesk, the most influential digital news platform, and was an in-person event, having been conducted as a virtual event due to COVID last year. More than 15,000 attendees explored all forms of the new technology, including NFTs, the metaverse, and Web 3, as well as centralized finance and DeFi. Wide-ranging socioeconomic impacts of crypto, Web 3, NFT and blockchain were debated by four hundred experts and thought leaders during the conference.

