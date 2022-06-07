ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bhang Partners With Petalfast For Growth In California

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bhang Inc. BHNGF BHNG a global cannabis CPG brand company, has partnered with Petalfast, a cannabis sales and marketing agency with decades of experience in adult beverages, consumer packaged goods and cannabis. "We look forward to leveraging Petalfast's expertise and network...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

South African retailer TFG to boost local garment production

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer TFG (TFGJ.J) will further expand local garment production this year to reduce reliance on shaky global supply chains, the chief executive said after the company swung to a full-year operating profit. Clothing and shoe retailers globally are grappling with strained supply...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
TechCrunch

Faraday Future says it plans to open a Chinese factory by mid-decade

The electric vehicle maker said it is scouting locations for a site to build its future vehicles and serve as a local headquarters for the Chinese market, according to an SEC filing Wednesday. While Faraday previously mentioned plans to expand into China, this is the first time the company has provided a few crumbs of detail.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Starbucks closing NY cafe in what union calls retaliation: report

The union representing Starbucks' workers at a cafe in New York State claims the location is being closed by the company as retaliation for unionizing. The Workers United union filed the complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board on Friday, accusing the company of violating federal labor law by announcing it will permanently close an Ithaca, New York store and alleged it was in retaliation for workers’ union activism, according to Bloomberg.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Bhang Partners#Bhang Inc#Bhngf Bhng#Cpg
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 10, 2022

Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 69.81% at $1.80. Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 3.95% at $6.05. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 17.83% at $1.06. Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 11.63% at $0.19. Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 9.25% at $19.82. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

FedEx Delivers Third Shipment for Operation Fly Formula

On Thursday, June 9, team members at the FedEx Express Ramp at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport offloaded a shipment of approximately 110,000 pounds of Nestle infant formula from a FedEx Express charter flight in coordination with the U.S. Government. The flight arrived from Cologne, Germany, where the cargo was offloaded and transported by FedEx Express trucks to a Nestle distribution center. FedEx remains engaged with the U.S. administration and agencies to provide logistic and transportation support as needed for Operation Fly Formula.
DALLAS, TX
Benzinga

Wall Street Researcher: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Significant Upside Momentum from Current Valuation; Shares in BREAKOUT Territory

New York, 10 June 2022 – Wall Street Researcher (“WSR”) issues Equity Research Update on Society Pass Inc. SOPA. Society Pass technically has entered BREAKOUT TERRITORY with significant upside momentum on above average share volume. With $31 million in cash ($1.34/shr Cash), by all standards these shares...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Haru Invest Talks Bitcoin Investment Strategies During Consensus 2022 Workshop

AUSTIN, Texas - June 10, 2022 - ( ) Haru Invest hosted a workshop on "Top Bitcoin Investment Strategies" at Consensus 2022, on June 9, in Austin, Texas. Consensus 2022, billed as the biggest and longest-running festival for decentralized technology, drew the whole crypto world: from investors, entrepreneurs, and developers to regulators, activists, and crypto-curious beginners. The conference was organized by CoinDesk, the most influential digital news platform, and was an in-person event, having been conducted as a virtual event due to COVID last year. More than 15,000 attendees explored all forms of the new technology, including NFTs, the metaverse, and Web 3, as well as centralized finance and DeFi. Wide-ranging socioeconomic impacts of crypto, Web 3, NFT and blockchain were debated by four hundred experts and thought leaders during the conference.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 13, 2022

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this December. To participate in the biggest recognition of disruptive innovation in finance, please visit bzawards.com to learn more. Questions? Contact events@benzinga.com. PS: Want to make your awards application stand out, watch...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Mike Tyson Is Bringing Tyson 2.0 Cannabis Brand To Canada

In June, Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0 is launching two new products in the Canadian market. During an interview with Complex Canada, Mike Tyson said “It’s the Year of the Ear,” in reference to ear-shaped THC edibles called Mike's Bites. The other product is called TKO, dried cannabis flowers that were grown by Purplefarm Genetics from Ontario.
COMBAT SPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy