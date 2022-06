Centralia Police arrested a 35-year-old Centralia man wanted in connection with a lengthy high-speed chase late Saturday night. Daniel Meyers was taken into custody without incident while he was a passenger in a traffic stop on Thursday. He was also arrested on an outstanding $40,000 Marion County felony warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge and a $7,500 outstanding Clinton County warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated battery charge.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO