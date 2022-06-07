ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

US Senator Dick Durbin weighs in on gun control controversy

By WJBD Staff
 5 days ago

There have been additional calls for action on gun control in the wake of...

Richard Bechdel
5d ago

look at mental health issues, then maybe some control, stop ignoring the real problems, fix them first the rest will fall in place

4
Vicki Gregory
5d ago

Evil does not lie in the gun. Evil lies in the heart of the shooter. Stop trying to take guns away from Legal Owners! 99.997% of us never commit crimes!

3
Shawn
5d ago

This people run from truth of where the problems lye! We been warned your politicians activities are coming in the form of death?

3
