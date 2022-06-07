ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana bans transgender athletes from competing on girls and women's sports teams

By Greg Hilburn, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Transgender athletes are banned from competing on girls and women's sports teams after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed a bill to become law Monday despite saying he was opposed to the legislation.

Edwards, who vetoed a similar bill last year, said the law was inevitable because of it's overwhelming support in the House and Senate. He allowed it to become law without his signature.

"It was obvious to me after two years it was going to become law whether or not I signed or vetoed the bill," Edwards said Monday night.

Republican Franklinton Sen. Beth Mizell has been working for two years to pass the transgender sports ban.

Mizell said her bill will protect girls and young women from facing athletes who would have a biological advantage because of their birth sex.

"Women have worked too hard for too long to get to the competitive level we have attained to now face an unfair playing field," Mizell told USA Today Network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CXkI_0g32t6yM00
Feb 19, 2022; Cambridge, MA, USA; Lia Thomas of University of Pennsylvania cheers on a teammate at the Women’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships at Harvard University. Paul Rutherford/USA Today

Mizell's bill and those like it have been flashpoints in state legislatures across the country during the past two years as one of the culture war issues that spark heated debate.

Louisiana's Legislature passed the same bill last year by Mizell, but was unable to overturn Edwards' veto, coming up two votes short in the House.

Opponents like House Democratic Chairman Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said the bill bullies vulnerable transgender children.

"These children, our children, will only see this as an attack," Jenkins said during debate. "These kids will see us as bullies. Some people are just flat out uncomfortable with the existence of transgender children in our state."

The issue was elevated in March when Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania became the first known transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship after taking the 500-yard freestyle swimming title.

"What's become more apparent (since 2021) is we need to protect women's sports," said Republican Rep. Laurie Schlegel, pointing to Thomas as an example during the debate.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana bans transgender athletes from competing on girls and women's sports teams

