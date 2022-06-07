Black birders want to expand inclusion, 4th COVID-19 vaccine option considered: 5 Things podcast

Correction & clarification: A previous version of this episode misstated the title of Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Black birders want to expand inclusion in outdoor spaces

Reporter Kyle Bagenstose explains. Plus, seven states go to the polls on Primary Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives a no-confidence vote, patient safety reporter Karen Weintraub tells us about an added benefit of a diabetes drug and another COVID-19 vaccine may be on the way.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Tuesday, the 7th of June, 2022. Today inclusion in outdoor spaces, plus another primary Tuesday and more.

Here are some of the top headlines:

Federal prosecutors have unveiled new charges of seditious conspiracy against Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys extremist group's former national chairman. They also charged four top associates related to the deadly January 6th Capitol attack. Dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steel mill have been returned to Ukraine by Russian occupiers in the city of Mariupol. The bodies were sent to the capital of Kyiv. And the US and South Korean militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea earlier today, in a continued show of force, amid North Korea tensions.

Two years after the murders of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, Black Birders are working to expand inclusion in outdoor spaces. USA TODAY Environment Reporter, Kyle Bagenstose, has more.

Kyle Bagenstose:

You know, I think you have both anecdotes and data that suggest there is a gap between how Black Americans experience the outdoors and how white Americans. Not just Black, but also Latino, Asian, Indigenous people, you see a gap in some of the data, so I think people are familiar that through the pandemic from the early stages, didn't have that much else to do besides go outside, so a lot of Americans were getting outside. And this year I was curious to know, basically two years later, how trends were going? Did that stick around? Did that regress back to the average? And it turns out no. Americans are getting out more than they used to. For the first time in modern history, more than 50% of Americans, as a whole, are doing at least one outdoor activity a month, everything from gardening, to hiking, to camping. And a lot of that was boosted through the pandemic.

But at the same time during the pandemic, 14% of Americans actually stopped doing an outdoor activity, so had stopped doing one that they had been doing. And among that group, Black, Latino, Asian, indigenous people, are disproportionately represented. That was a Penn State University study that came out early this year. So the researchers there kind of told me there had already been a pretty substantial gap between oftentimes outdoor spaces. National parks, that sort of thing, are dominated by white visitors and frankly, we saw kind of an extension, or even exacerbation, of that dynamic during COVID.

Some other stats. There have been studies that show that white, high income areas have about one acre of public parks for every 50 people, but in parks serving predominantly minority communities, it's one acre for 500 people, so basically 10 times less space. You have sort of those things.

And then there's a lot of questions into why, but you get into the anecdotes. Oftentimes, Black people just do not feel safe in outdoor spaces. Ahmaud Arbery, murdered in 2020, basically for just jogging through a neighborhood, prime example of that. You have the incident that we mentioned in the story about the Central Park birding incident, where a gentleman just birding and asking a woman to abide by park rules and have her dog leashed, or leash her dog, gets the cops ended up calling on him. So these experiences, I don't think make it. ...You see these big high profile things, doesn't make it very welcoming often.

Taylor Wilson:

For Kyle's full story, click a link in today's show description.

♦

Voters in seven states will head to the polls today for primary elections. There are races in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. One contest to keep an eye on is the primary mayor's race in Los Angeles. Twelve candidates qualified to appear on the ballot but the race is likely between a handful of Democrats. And polls, including one out Sunday, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times, show a close race between front runners, US Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Bass is a favorite for progressives, while Caruso calls himself a centrist, and is a Republican-turned-Democrat. If one candidate gets 50% of the vote, that candidate will win outright. But what's more likely at this stage on a crowded ballot, is that no one will get 50% and the top two finishers head to a November runoff.

There are also a number of Republican and Democratic congressional primaries today in California. For a full roundup of primaries around the country, head to USATODAY.com/politics.

♦

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a no confidence vote yesterday. It was called by rebel lawmakers from his ruling conservative party who wanted to oust him as leader.

Announcer:

359 ballots were cast. No spoiled ballots, that the vote in favor of having confidence in Boris Johnson's leader was 211 votes. And the vote against was 148 votes. Therefore, I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence.

Taylor Wilson:

The vote stemmed partially from allegations of drunken government parties held during strict COVID-19 lockdowns. The victory means Johnson now cannot be challenged for at least another year, but the fact it happened at all, leaves him politically wounded. His predecessor, Theresa May, survived a no confidence vote in 2018, but then resigned six months later. Still, Johnson was optimistic after the vote.

Boris Johnson:

So, well, I think this is a very good result for politics and for the country. I do, just in this sense, I think it's a convincing result, a decisive result on what it means, is that as a government, we can move on and focus on the stuff I think really matters to people.

Taylor Wilson:

According to the polling and research firm YouGov, some 60% of the British public would like Johnson removed from office.

♦

A new study shows that a diabetes drug is helping patients lose never-before-seen amounts of weight. Patient Safety Reporter Karen Weintraub explains.

Karen Weintraub:

In mid-May, a drug was approved called tirzepatide, to treat diabetes. A new study out this weekend showed that the same drug is also extremely effective at helping people lose weight. People in the study lost 20% of their weight, 50 pounds on an average, 52 pounds at the highest dose, and that's never been seen before except with surgery. And so it really offers the possibility of helping overweight people become normal weight, which, again, is really unprecedented. There's also a drug approved last year for weight loss that can help people lose about 15% of their weight that one's called semaglutide and that one, again, treats both diabetes and weight loss.

The new one has not yet been approved for weight loss, and it's not quite available for diabetes, but it should be shortly. Still unclear whether this new one, trizepatide, also has all of the same health benefits that semaglutide does. It's not clear whether it has the cardiovascular benefits, but all those trials are underway right now.

So the side effects, they definitely exist. About 5% of the people dropped out of the trial because of side effects, mostly gastrointestinal. But the doctors I spoke with who've prescribed these drugs, say that they can usually work around them, that most of the problems are when people increase the dose or start a new dose. After a couple of weeks, they adjust. Or one woman who was in one of the trials told me if she took anti-nausea medication the day after she took the trizepatide, that she felt fine. So it's adaptable. They're manageable, I guess. The side effects appear to be manageable for most people.

The real impediment for a lot of people is going to be the cost of these drugs. At the moment, most insurance companies do not cover drugs specifically for weight loss. That may change now that they're so effective, but it's not yet. Right now, semaglutide is costing about $1,600 a month, which is a lot for somebody to pay, obviously out-of-pocket. It's unclear how much trizepatide will cost. Usually costs aren't set until a drug is approved. But presumably if it's more effective, it'll cost, potentially cost even more. Although Lily, the company that makes it, has promised to make it accessible to people, so I don't know what that looks like. It's too early to know, but cost is definitely going to be a factor in a lot of people accessing these drugs.

♦

A Federal Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet today to decide whether Americans could soon get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine option. Development of the vaccine from Novavax, began at the same time as others in 2020, but the company struggled to produce its shot in large quantities, though the vaccine is already used in parts of Europe and other countries. Experts though say the more traditional vaccine technology of the Novavax option, might convince some vaccine holdouts in the US to get the shot. The Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech shots are based on mRNA technology, which teaches the body to make the spike protein found on the surface of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Novavax option provides the spike protein directly.

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. You can find us seven mornings a week right here, wherever you're listening right now. If you have a chance, please drop us a rating and review on your favorite podcast app. Thanks to PJ Elliott for his great work on the show, and I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

