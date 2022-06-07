ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Town of Southbury Public Info Forum Regarding Rehab of Flood Bridge and Heritage Road Bridges

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Town of Southbury is providing a Public Informational Forum for the bridges that carry Flood Bridge Road and Heritage Road over the Pomperaug River in the Town of Southbury. The project is currently in the bidding award...

DEEP Re-imposes Alcohol Ban for 7 Recreation Areas Including George Waldo State Park, Southbury

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP)has re-imposed temporary alcohol bans for seven state recreation areas. These bans are in effect immediately and until September 5, at the following locations:. Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch, Salem. Paugussett State Forest (upper section)/George Waldo State Park, Southbury. Wadsworth...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Westchester County Meeting Notices, June 2022

Go to meetings.westchestergov.com to watch. The Westchester County Historic Preservation Advisory Committee will be meeting on 6/15/2022 at 4:00 p.m. Pursuant to Chapter 417 of the Laws of 2021, this meeting will be conducted remotely using WebEx. Members of the public wishing to attend the meeting may do so via meetings.westchestergov.com.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
adam broderick salon & spa for Father's Day

All gift cards are not alike so give him the best - an ab grooming and wellness gift card!. And, for every $175 in ab gift cards you purchase, receive an additional $25 gift card. This offer is good NOW through Father's Day, Sunday, June 19. Pick up your gift...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Norwalk History comes alive on Wall Street on June 14!

History comes alive on Wall Street - come see how the past can inform the future!. We are fortunate to have history experts from the NORWALK PUBLIC LIBRARY History Room at the Wall Street Design Kick-off to explain the rich history of Wall Street through a special exhibit of images.
NORWALK, CT
Art in the Windows displayed throughout New Canaan

Carriage Barn Arts Center's 15th annual downtown exhibit in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce. The Carriage Barn Arts Center's annual "Art in the Windows" exhibit is underway in downtown New Canaan. Nearly 100 works of original art are on display and for sale in store windows throughout town. Featuring...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Danbury Youth Services hosts the annual Butterfly Breakfast to benefit area youth on June 28

Danbury Youth Services (DYS) invites the public to attend the annual Butterfly Breakfast on Tuesday, June 28th at 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Butterfly Breakfast brings together friends and supporters of Danbury Youth Services who are committed to our mission of empowering youth and families to live positive, fulfilling lives. This annual event is an opportunity for DYS to raise funds necessary to provide high-quality mental health care and rich social educational experiences for young people. Tickets are $40.00 per person. All proceeds benefit programs that directly impact children and families in Greater Danbury. Come and enjoy a wonderful morning and learn more about the programs DYS offers in our community. Purchase tickets at http://www.danburyyouthservices.org/.
DANBURY, CT
Wilton Library Celebrates Unveiling of Glass Wall in Honor of Cornerstone Society

Wilton Library celebrated the unveiling of a special glass wall in honor of the library’s Cornerstone Society members on the evening of Thursday, June 2, 2022. Established in 2011, the Cornerstone Society is a growing group of donors who have donated to or remembered Wilton Library in their estate planning with gifts of $10,000 or more to the Wilton Library Endowment Fund. The glass wall captures the names of each member, and as patrons enter the library and pass through the gallery, they will look out onto the Brubeck Courtyard through the names of friends past and present who have made a generous and significant gift to Wilton Library and represent a bridge for the future generations who will benefit from their philanthropy.
WILTON, CT
Ridgefield High School Senior Internships, Part 3: Cookie Cart Duty, Barn Sweeping, and Zoom Mediations

Editor's note: this is Part 3 of Carolyn Neugarten's story on Ridgefield High School Class of 2022 Internships. To take a look at Part 1, click here and Part 2 click here. As internships come to a close and Ridgefield High School seniors anticipate graduation, five more seniors agreed to share their internship experience over the past month.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Milford Police respond to physical fights at Walnut Beach

Milford Police report that on May 30, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, numerous physical fights broke out at Walnut Beach. "As Milford officers tried to address these fights they became quickly overwhelmed by the large, unruly crowd and were assaulted. Two of our officers’ body cameras were pulled from the officers’ uniform as they were knocked to the ground," police say.
MILFORD, CT
Ridgefield Resident Alana Taylor Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at Hofstra University

Alana Taylor of Ridgefield excelled during the Spring 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean's List. Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Wilton Resident Michael Ferrigno Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at Hofstra University

Michael Ferrigno of Wilton excelled during the Spring 2022 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean's List. Hofstra University is a nationally ranked and recognized private university in Hempstead, N.Y. that is the only school to ever host three consecutive presidential debates (2008, 2012 and 2016). Our campus is a leafy oasis just a quick train ride away from New York City and all its cultural, recreational and professional opportunities. We offer small classes and personal attention, with the resources, technology and facilities of a large university.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Nina DeNapoli of Yorktown Heights Awarded Degree from UA

Nina DeNapoli of Yorktown Heights has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration. UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022. With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities...
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Horizons Celebrates the Success of the Class of 2022

Horizons Celebrates the Success of the Class of 2022. To honor and celebrate the 28 graduating seniors in the Horizons at New Canaan Country School Class of 2022, staff, academic coaches, board members and families attended an outdoor graduation and Alumni Association induction ceremony at Country School on Saturday, June 4.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Mackenzie Luby Graduates from Buffalo State College

Mackenzie Luby of Patterson, NY graduated from Buffalo State with a BS in Childhood Education in spring 2022. Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs. Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State's community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.
BUFFALO, NY
These RHS seniors will continue their athletic careers in college - go Tigers!

This week, Ridgefield High School seniors who are planning to continue their athletic careers in college got together at Tiger Hollow for a photo. Andrew Castelluccio St. John's University Baseball. Ben Cherico Saint Louis University Baseball. Daniel Bucciero Fordham University Baseball. Matthew Bucciero Fairfield University Baseball. Eva Niemeyer Fordham University...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

