ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Figure skating raises minimum age for 2026 Olympics to 17 after Kamila Valieva saga

By Tom Schad, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Four months after the Kamila Valieva saga , the age limit in figure skating is being raised.

Members of the sport's governing body voted Tuesday to gradually increase the minimum age for senior competition from 15 to 17 in the leadup to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan – a significant shift on the heels of Valieva's positive drug test and subsequent collapse earlier this year in Beijing.

The International Skating Union said in a news release that the change is intended to protect "the physical and mental health, and emotional well-being of the Skaters," without referring to Valieva's specifically.

Jan Dijkema, the governing body's president, called it "a very historic decision."

Under the new rule, the age limit for senior competition will remain at 15 for the upcoming season, then rise to 16 for 2023-24 and 17 for all subsequent years. ISU members approved the change by an overwhelming margin at its regular biennial meeting, held this year in Thailand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFaLd_0g32sfcd00
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Kamila Valieva can skate in the women's individual competition. Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Though the new rule has not been directly linked by the ISU to Valieva, the Russian teen undoubtedly served as its impetus.

After helping lead the Russians to team gold at the Beijing Olympics, organizers abruptly canceled the medal ceremony for the event after learning that Valieva, the heavy favorite to win individual gold, had tested positive for a banned substance in December . Following a frantic legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, she was allowed to compete individually at the Games, despite the positive test, but fell repeatedly in her long program and slipped out of medal contention, finishing fourth.

BRENNAN: What a slap in the face the Valieva decision is for athletes who don't cheat

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

The saga prompted international media scrutiny and questions about whether Valieva, then 15 and often seen carrying a stuffed animal to the practice rink, was too young to compete. It also largely overshadowed the rest of the figure skating competition in Beijing, with the sport's age limit becoming the dominant talking point.

Multiple skaters said during the Games that they would be in favor of raising the age limit in their sport, in part because it might help extend skaters' careers.

"When you look at the era of Michelle Kwan or Sasha Cohen, those are people you could cheer for for several years," U.S. skater Mariah Bell said. "It was such a great representation of the sport. So I think to have more athletes like that would be amazing and having an age limit would aid in that happening."

The new rule will most significantly impact the women's competition, where 15- and 16-year-olds have regularly challenged for world titles and Olympic medals in recent years. Two of the top seven finishers at the 2022 Beijing Games – Valieva and American Alysa Liu – would have been too young to compete under the new rule, as would 2018 Olympic gold medalist Alina Zagitova.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Figure skating raises minimum age for 2026 Olympics to 17 after Kamila Valieva saga

Comments / 8

Related
BBC

Para-swimming Worlds: GB's Becky Redfern hails family support

Family means everything to two-time Paralympic silver medallist Becky Redfern as she aims to retain her world title at this week's Para-swimming World Championships in Madeira, Portugal. The 22-year-old gave birth to son Patrick in July 2020 and combines motherhood with a hectic schedule which also includes training as well...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Reuters

Russian canoeists sanctioned after CAS upholds WADA appeals

June 10 (Reuters) - Three Russian canoeists have been sanctioned after sport's highest tribunal upheld appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the canoeing federation's decision not to pursue anti-doping rule violations against them. Alexander Dyachenko, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist, and Nikolay Lipkin were each banned for four...
SPORTS
FitnessVolt.com

Chance Mitchell (93KG) Sets 2 World Records at the 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships

The 2022 IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championship is taking place from June 6-12, 2022, in Sun City, South Africa. The first four days of the competition saw numerous records fall. One of the athletes who succeeded in that was Chance Mitchell. The American representative scored his first IPF World Championships title and two World Records. He competed in the raw 93-kilogram weight class, and outperformed the defending champion, Jonathan Cayco, to claim the win.
INSTAGRAM
BBC

BMX Racing World Cup: Britain's Bethany Shriever wins bronze

Great Britain's Bethany Shriever has won a bronze medal at the BMX Racing World Cup in the Netherlands. The 23-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo 2020, finished in 35.464 seconds. Switzerland's Zoe Claessens took gold in Papendal with a time of 34.593secs, and home rider Laura Smulders won silver in...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figure Skating#Beijing Olympics#Isu#Russians
BBC

Para-swimming Worlds: Five golds for Great Britain including two world records

Tully Kearney and Ellie Challis set world records as Great Britain won five gold medals at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira. Paralympic champion Kearney retained her title in the women's 50m freestyle S5 with a time of 34.07 seconds. Teenager Challis won the women's 50m breaststroke SB2 final...
WORLD
Reuters

Coleman, Hobbs win 100 metres races at NYC Grand Prix

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - American Christian Coleman won the men's 100 metres in 9.92 seconds and Aleia Hobbs overcame compatriot Sha'Carri Richardson in the women's 100 metres at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday. The reigning world champion Coleman, who returned to action in January after serving an...
Golf Digest

Two Curtis Cup wins in 10 months create unique memories for Team USA

ARDMORE, Pa. — In the 90-year history of the Curtis Cup, there have been just two interruptions to the biennial schedule: World War II, canceling play in 1940, 1942 and 1944, and COVID. The global pandemic forced the 41st edition of the matches between the United States and Great Britain & Ireland to be delayed a year, pushed from August 2020 to August 2021.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

498K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy