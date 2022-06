SAN MARCOS, Texas — “He’s in custody. He’s in custody out of state,” said San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. The threat that someone was going to “shoot up a daycare” ended Wednesday afternoon. A suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida in connection with an online comment against a “daycare in San Marco.” Without more information, police here in San Marcos, and San Marcos, California, and San Marco, Florida started monitoring daycares as a precaution.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO