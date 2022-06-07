ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Softball Tournament of Champions By the Numbers: The 6 teams in 2022 and history

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The final softball Tournament of Champions is about to get under way with...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Track and field: Old Tappan wins the girls Group 3 title

It was a somewhat close finish in the race for the Group 3 girls title, but in the end it was Old Tappan who came out on top, scoring 51.5 points to beat out Timber Creek (43) who placed second and Winslow Township (37) who placed third to win its first state title in school history.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Super 36 Softball Senior All-Star rosters

The annual Super 36 All-Star softball game will return to Ivy Hill Park on Monday at 6 p.m. The traditional end of season event hasn’t been contested since 2019 because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The game features some of the state’s best seniors. The North and...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman’s Galvin erases sour taste of defeat with state title in Group 1 discus

For Catriona Galvin, coming back to the campus of Pennsauken High was a return to the scene of one of her greatest athletic disappointments. The senior on the Pitman High girls’ track and field team was so close to a state title her junior season. Her first throw in the discus was the best mark of the day until Emerson’s Erin Karaway snatched away the championship on her final throw.
PITMAN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, NJ
Sports
City
Newark, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifth Year#Tournament Of Champions
NJ.com

Track and field: Pascack Hills’ Zuckerman wins jump-off to take Group 2 pole vault title

There aren’t too many things more dramatic in field events than a jump-off, and Pascack Hills’ Max Zuckerman got to experience that first hand on Saturday afternoon. The Group 4 Championships’ pole vault came down to a jump-off between two top jumpers in Zuckerman and Westwood’s Connor Munson, and Zuckerman landed a jump of 15-6 to walk away from the meet in Franklin with a gold medal.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

In matchup of coaching brothers, Ramsey tops Westwood for N1G2 title behind Kirk’s CG

It was a bittersweet feeling for Ramsey coach Paul Urbanovich as he stood near the edge of the infield grass in left field following the Rams’ win over Westwood on Saturday. He was ecstatic that his team just won its first sectional championship since 2014, yet he couldn’t help but feel emotional, not only because of the triumph but who was in the Westwood dugout. It happened to be his older brother, Nick Urbanovich, that he had to defeat.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Track and field: Audubon goes home with the Group 1 boys title

It came down to literally the last event, but in the end it was Audubon who surprised everyone and took home the Group 1 boys title, its first state title in school history. Up until the 4x400, Saddle Brook held the lead in the Group 1 standings by just two points, but Audubon would take the win in the 4x400 with the Falcons finishing second, holding them dead-locked at 43 points. It came down to the pole vault to decide the Group 1 winner, and with Leo Davis finishing fifth to give the Green Wave the title, finishing just 1.5 points ahead of Saddle brook with 44.5.
AUDUBON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Watchung Hills softball’s marvelous run ends in ToC final

With how her career started, Samantha Miller never thought it would end the way it did. As a freshman, she experienced rock bottom when Watchung Hills finished 5-18, a 10-win drop from its total in the 2018 season. Then coronavirus knocked out her sophomore campaign, leaving a lot of questions heading into 2021.
WATCHUNG, NJ
NJ.com

Don Bosco Prep outlasts Seton Hall Prep, wins NJ, NP-A for first time since 2015

Mike Rooney squatted near the edge of the dugout as Caden Dana put a squeeze on the final out, and a range of emotions hit Don Bosco Prep’s head coach. This is what he, the coaching staff and the team have been striving for since the beginning of tryouts back in March. There have been ups and downs with Don Bosco this entire year, with a high being a win over Buford (Ga.) the then-No. 2 ranked team in the country on April 6 and lows like a stunning loss in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Tournament to Ramapo.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits to watch: Rutgers’ 3rd and final CHOP Elite camp of the summer coincides with specialist camp

Rutgers’ football staff hit the Shore and beach with 14 official visitors on Friday before touring New York City the recruits and their families the next day. The vibe was festive and parents danced and played on the beach once everyone warmed up, setting the tone for the weekend and leading to at least two commitments for Greg Schiano on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
198K+
Followers
111K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy