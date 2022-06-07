Softball Tournament of Champions By the Numbers: The 6 teams in 2022 and history

It came down to literally the last event, but in the end it was Audubon who surprised everyone and took home the Group 1 boys title, its first state title in school history. Up until the 4x400, Saddle Brook held the lead in the Group 1 standings by just two points, but Audubon would take the win in the 4x400 with the Falcons finishing second, holding them dead-locked at 43 points. It came down to the pole vault to decide the Group 1 winner, and with Leo Davis finishing fifth to give the Green Wave the title, finishing just 1.5 points ahead of Saddle brook with 44.5.

AUDUBON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO