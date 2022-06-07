ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton will seek energy project proposals

By Dylan Suttles
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday approved a motion to allow the city to request proposals for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Project. The proposal is meant to help with energy conservation measures in the Police and Fire Department buildings and...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Lower county food truck fee proposal doesn't advance

EDWARDSVILLE - Efforts have stalled to lower the permit fees paid by food trucks in Madison County. The Finance Committee this week discussed a resolution to lower the fee for mobile food service establishments (food trucks) by $200 from $375, but it failed for lack of a motion. Madison County Board Member and Finance Chair Chris Guy, R-Maryville, noted the Health Department Committee on June 3 voted 4-1 to lower the fee. The county board is scheduled to discuss the issue at its Wednesday meeting at 5 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Tanks removed in Alton

ALTON — Three underground fuel tanks are being removed from a job site in Alton as part of environmental clean-up work. The removal of the tanks at at 443 East Broadway in Alton is being conducted under the supervision of an inspector from the Illinois State Fire Marshals Office. The agency has a division devoted to overseeing the installation and safe removal of underground fuel tanks.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Work planned on I-270

GRANITE CITY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Canal. Traffic will be reduced to one lane westbound 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-14, and one lane eastbound 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15-16.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Business
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Alton, IL
Industry
Alton, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
The Telegraph

Remote voting starts June 13 in county

EDWARDSVILLE — Remote voting begins Monday in Madison County for the June 28 primary, according to Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza. Early voting continues through June 27 for Election Day; registered voters may vote Monday through Friday at all early voting sites and Saturday and Sunday at designated locations.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Fiber optics firm looking at Godfrey

GODFREY - A southern Illinois firm is proposing to bring fiber optics to Godfrey, village trustees learned Tuesday night. Mike Phalin, Market Development Manager for Clearwave Fiber, LLC., said his company is interested in providing fiber optic internet and phone service to every house and business in Godfrey. A map on the company's website shows it currently provides such service in Collinsville and Highland. Fiber optics uses thin flexible fibers of glass, or other transparent solids, to transmit light signals, chiefly for telecommunications or the internal examination of the body.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Electric vehicle usage growing

ALTON - Technology continues to move forward, including into our vehicle. More and more, people are registering electric vehicles.  According to the Illinois Secretary of State's office, there are 471 electric vehicle registrations in Madison County, as well as 33 in Macoupin, 23 in Jersey and three in Greene. With all of these electric vehicles, people are going to need a place to charge them. Thankfully, the Riverbend has many charging stations for their vehicles.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Energy Conservation#City Council#Alcohol#Urban Construction#The Alton Police#Fire Department
The Telegraph

New district brings GOP incumbents to a primary

Two incumbents are competing for the Republican nomination for a new 15th Congressional District seat with Rodney Davis touting his legislative experience and Mary Miller pointing to her endorsement by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the June 28 primary election will face Democrat Paul J. Lange of Quincy, who is running unopposed for his party's nomination.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Jerseyville plans #Shopthe618

JERSEYVILLE — Businesses in Jerseyville are promoting a "Shopthe618" campaign 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. The event featuring specials and giveaways is one of three shop local events hosted annually by the #shopthe618 small business group.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Hasty named Rotary Teen of the Year

Abigail Hasty has been named the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club's 2022 Student of the Year. Hasty, the daughter of Jeanna and Michael Hasty, is the 25th Student of the Year named by the organization. She will receive a $6,000 scholarship.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County preps for end of bail crush

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Public Defender's Office could see a large increase in its workload when certain aspects of the SAFE-T act dealing with bail go into effect. The elimination of bail will probably lead to an increase, perhaps a dramatic one, in the number of cases handled her office, according to Madison County Public Defender Mary Copeland while making her report to the Madison County Board's Judiciary Committee Friday morning.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Telegraph

Wykoff joins law firm

EDWARDSVILLE — The Gori Law Firm has added attorney Katie Wykoff to the firm's Medicare and liens division. Prior to joining The Gori Law Firm, Wykoff was a prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years. She specialized in felony cases involving reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counseling death/great bodily harm.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Turner receives health care award

SPRINGFIELD – Rural health advocates gathered Thursday at Springfield Clinic to honor state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, for newly signed legislation. “Our rural health centers across the state have struggled to maintain adequate staff,” said Turner. “This law will mean that people across the state will have more access to high quality health care by incentivizing medical professionals to work in underserved areas.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Scholarship award winners will be honored Sunday

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Vandeloo joins Highland Health Care Center

HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Two Sunday crashes reported in Riverbend

FILE - A photo of police lights at night. (Douglas Sacha/Getty Images) First responders were summoned to two accidents on Sunday. At 2 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle crash on a ramp from Illinois 255 to Illinois 143 in Wood River.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Driver collides with Alton auto repair shop

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers at Stutz Service, 910 Milton Road in Alton, assess the damage to the automotive shop Wednesday morning following an accident late Tuesday night. A female driver, apparently westbound on Milton Road, left the roadway, entered a lot filled with cars at Stutz Service and crashed through double garage doors at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, destroying a concrete block center post. The woman was reportedly not injured seriously. The car miraculously missed more than a dozen vehicles in the parking lot, as well as the business' towtruck and a car on a lift inside the garage. The business was closed at the time. (John Badman)
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Golden graduates celebrate at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Golden Graduates paved the way for future generations of Cougars. These alumni, who graduated 50 or more years ago, returned to their alma mater this spring to celebrate with one another and with the Class of 2022 during commencement weekend May 4-7.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy