Alton, IL

River Dragons roll on, beat Terre Haute to reach 6-0

By Louie Korac
The Telegraph
 5 days ago
ALTON -- Those Runnin' River Dragons keep racking up the wins. Better yet, the Alton River Dragons continue to steal their way to wins. The Prospect League baseball team stole a franchise-record nine stolen bases. It highlighted another night in which the River Dragons would support a starting pitcher early and...

