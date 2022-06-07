Conn. ranked among states with least racial equality in education

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was ranked among the states with the least racial equality in education, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 50 states across key metrics, comparing white and Black students in areas like the share of adults with a high school or Bachelor degree, standardized test scores, and the public high school graduation rate.

Connecticut ranked 48 on the list, with Minnesota and Wisconsin trailing behind. The state also took the No. 50 spot for the highest gap in share of adults with at least a Bachelor degree alongside Massachusetts and New York. Wisconsin had the highest gap in public high school graduation rate and standardized-test scores, while California had the highest mean SAT score gap and Pennsylvania had the highest ACT score gap.

On the other end of the spectrum, the study found that Wyoming had the No. 1 overall ranking for the most racial equality in education. Wyoming landed among the states with the lowest gap in high school graduation rates, average SAT score gap, and share of adults with at least a Bachelor degree, as well as tying with New Mexico, West Virginia, California, and Texas for the lowest gap in share of adults with a high school degree.

There was an alarming 22-times difference between the best and worst states in terms of the gap in public high school graduation rate between white and Black Americans; Hawaii took the lead, while Wisconsin ranked last.

Wallethub’s study follows statistics from EdBuild , which showed that white students receive $23 billion more per year in funding than those that have a high concentration of non-white students.

See the full study results via Wallethub here .

