The Harrison County Health Department and Shoes from the Heart will provide a free pair of shoes to children. Shoes will be handed out at a back-to-school safety fair at the fairgrounds in Bethany on August 8th. The time has not yet been determined. A limited number of shoes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The health department and Shoes from the Heart will need to know children’s shoe sizes.

BETHANY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO