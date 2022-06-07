Prop bets for Eastern Conference Final Game 4: Rangers vs. Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) is among the players targeted for bets heading into Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Last night was a good one in the Western Conference Final, but that series is now wrapped with Colorado finishing off the sweep of Edmonton.

Our attention turns to the lone NHL series left for us until the Stanley Cup Final: the Rangers and the Lightning.

Tampa was able to grab a last-second win to make this a series, and I foresee a similar level of shot intensity from the Lightning end tonight. The following picks build off that belief.

Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn 2+ shots (+149 FD)

We certainly need a piece of some Tampa shots after they fired off 52 on Igor Shesterkin Sunday. They're now averaging 40.67 shots per game this series, and still at home and down 2-1, the intensity should remain.

This Palat-Killorn combo is my first way of attacking the angle, as both players have been solid at this number.

Palat has gone for two-plus shots in every game this series and nine of his last 12 games. Palat would be a nice candidate to take at plus-money for three shots, as he has reached that number in five of his past seven games.

Killorn is coming off a big five-shot outing and has been a rock when it comes to finishing with two SOG, hitting this mark in nine of his past 10 games. He also has 12 attempts in his past two games, showing me involvement I want to follow.

If you're looking for a bigger potential payday, this game is chock-full of players who have reached two shots on goal quite consistently. From Victor Hedman to Filip Chytil to Mika Zibanejad, there are plenty of options. I'm opting for just two legs here.

Steven Stamkos over 3.5 SOG (+125 DK)

I came close to just betting on Stamkos to score, which I think is a good bet, but I don't want to tie too many bets to the need for Tampa goals.

Stamkos is firing off attempts in this series with 22, 15 of which have reached net; both marks top this Bolts team. He's finished with five-plus shots twice in three games thus far and in what I would say has the makings of a must-win game, I like Stamkos to come out hot again.

Let the record show that taking Stamkos to get three shots, paired with someone else, is likely the safer play. His hit-rate this postseason at three shots is 71%, compared to 36% to get four shots. Still, he has reached this total in three of his past five and I'm following the volume.

Adam Fox and Nikita Kucherov over 0.5 assists (+205 FD)

This can be found on FanDuel under their player performance parlays, and I'm loving the value at +205. There's not much we need to say about Adam Fox at this point, the man has an assist in eight straight games, 11 total in that span.

Kucherov has three assists in his past two games and 14 total this postseason. Tampa needs Kucherov and Stamkos to continue maintaining their offensive pressure and involvement.

Simple play for me, but it's hit in two straight and both teams have shown an ability to tack on goals this series.

Victor Hedman assist (-112 FD)

We wrap up with a familiar face in Victor Hedman, who we bet to get an assist on Sunday. He came through with a pair, and now has three assists in his past two games. He has an assist in five of his past seven games and in four of six against New York this season.

We've seen how consistent defensemen have been this postseason at registering points and assists. As the Lightning's top defenseman and member of their top power play, Hedman brings us great value to create scoring chances for Tampa.

I prefer the Lightning for scoring tonight, as most of this piece likely has shown by now. Hedman is a good bet to be a part of it.

Best of luck tonight in the Eastern Conference Final Game 4. Let's cash these bets.