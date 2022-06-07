ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Victim named in Dubuque murder; additional details released

By KCRG Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A criminal complaint filed by the Dubuque Clerk of the Iowa District Court has named the victim in the murder that took place in Dubuque on Saturday. Police...

Deputies identify man shot and killed by an officer in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies identified the man who was shot and killed by an officer at Casey’s Convenience store in Davenport Wednesday morning. The Scott County Deputies Office identified him as 45-year-old Jason James Morales, in a media release. Davenport police responded about 12:48 a.m. to...
DAVENPORT, IA
Oelwein man found guilty of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace was convicted of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on Thursday. Evidence at the trial shows that law enforcement agents coordinated with the employee in question to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler. Agents surveilled the purchases and recorded audio from the incident. Buehler was previously convicted for his involvement with methamphetamine in 2007.
OELWEIN, IA
Waterloo police investigate break-in at Gates Pool

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police are investigating after they say someone broke into the concessions area of Gates Pool on Tuesday. Police responded to an alarm at the pool, located at 750 East Donald Street, just after 3 a.m. Officers said they found damage to the concessions area doors...
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault...
IOWA CITY, IA
Dubuque police asking public to check their surveillance cameras

Our Town Postville bakery Mi Dulce Elena makes sweet treats for people’s most important moments. In Postville, the bakery Mi Dulce Elena is making creations for some of people’s most important moments. Funeral held for victim of deadly shooting outside Ames church. Updated: 1 hours ago. It's been...
DUBUQUE, IA
Davenport man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced to 77 months; or six years and five months, in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Justin Marion Woods, 48, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local Authorities Make Road Rage Arrest Near Crawfordsville

Friday afternoon, local agencies responded to a report of a possible road rage incident. The criminal complaint fielded by Johnson County Joint Communications, states that the defendant was traveling southbound in the left lane of Highway 218 near Hills, and approaching a slow moving semi tractor and trailer when they made a lane change without signaling, nearly causing a collision. The caller told the dispatcher that they honked at the defendant out of frustration and as they passed the defendant, the suspect rolled down their front passenger window and displayed a black pistol toward the motorist. The defendant then placed the pistol on the dash. The vehicle was then located by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department near Crawfordsville and the intersection of Highway 218 and 310th Street.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA
Iowa woman at center of viral arrest video faces new charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City woman facing several charges from an altercation with police has been arrested again. Daria Brown was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. She turned herself in Tuesday for a probation revocation on a previous OWI charge. Brown was already...
Iowa City man charged with stealing Amazon packages

An Iowa City man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing Amazon packages. Police say 30-year-old Yshan Rogers of 7th Street went to the 622 Orchard Court apartment complex on two occasions, May 16th and May 19th of this year. He reportedly took an Amazon package from the same victim; one package was by the mailbox with the other one right in front of the victim’s door.
Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
HIAWATHA, IA
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly using residence to deal drugs

An Iowa City man has been arrested after a search warrant at his mobile home turned up drugs and thousands in cash. Police executed the search warrant on January 25th at the Breckenridge Estates Mobile Home Park residence of 40-year-old Miguel Paredes. Investigators reportedly located over 500 grams of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and mushrooms, digital scales, packaging materials, two cellphones, and over $5000 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
Coralville man who allegedly slashed victim’s face taken into custody

A Coralville man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face with an edged weapon last month has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 am May 21st at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park on Waterfront Drive. 36-year-old Victor Lara of 1st Avenue in Coralville allegedly struck at and slashed the victim in the face with the weapon without cause. The injury inflicted required significant medical treatment and reportedly will leave considerable and permanent scarring.
CORALVILLE, IA
Crew respond to house fire in Clinton

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue South about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a media release. When crews arrived they reported smoke coming from the eaves and a roof vent, according to firefighters, firefighters said. The owner of the home arrived at the scene as crews did, telling firefighters there were two dog and two cats inside the house.
CLINTON, IA
Arson charges filed in WU fire: 20 individuals displaced

The West Union Fire Department, along with four other area volunteer departments, responded to a large structure fire in West Union late Thursday night that displaced 20 individuals. The blaze started at an apartment complex at 110 W. Maple Street, which housed over a dozen individuals. The call first came...
WEST UNION, IA
Dyersville Man Arrested For Domestic Assault

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Terrell Fuller of Dyersville Monday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and domestic assault. A report says that Fuller assaulted 40 year old Lakeisha Blount at their residence.
Davenport City Council shortens July 4 fireworks hours

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council voted Wednesday to amend a city ordinance to shorten the time frame fireworks can be used on July 3 and 4 by four hours. After Sixth Ward Alderman Ben Jobgen heard complaints from constituents about the noise, he set out to make some changes. On Wednesday, the council suspended rules for a third consideration and voted 7-3 to amend the ordinance window from 2 to 11 p.m. to 5 to 10 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA

