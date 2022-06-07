ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid 'reach a verbal agreement with Monaco to sign in-demand Aurelien Tchouameni in a deal worth more than £85m' as the French midfielder looks set to snub Liverpool, Man United and PSG

 5 days ago

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal worth more than £85million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco.

The 22-year-old has looked destined to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer, with some of Europe's top clubs all interested in signing him.

Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG have all targeted Tchouameni, who has established himself in the French national team over the last nine months.

Real Madrid reportedly have a 'verbal agreement' with Monaco to sign Aurelien Tchouameni
The 22-year-old made his senior debut for France in September and has earned 10 caps

According to The Athletic, it is Real Madrid who have won the race for his signature after they struck a 'verbal agreement' with Monaco for the transfer.

The report adds that it is only a case of the paperwork being signed and the standard procedures being passed before the deal is made official.

The 'total package' - which will likely include the transfer fee, wages, signing bonus, agent fees and any add-ons - is said to come to over £85million.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that Real Madrid were hopeful of agreeing a transfer fee of around £68million.

Having started his career at Bordeaux, Tchouameni moved to Monaco in January 2020 and won the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award in his first full season at the club.

Real have fought off interest from Liverpool and Manchester United to sign Tchouameni

In 2021-22, the midfielder made 50 appearances in all competitions as Monaco finished third in Ligue 1 for the second season in a row.

He made his senior debut for France in September and has since earned 10 caps for Les Bleus.

It was only last week that Tchouameni said that he had not made a decision on his future, but now it seems as though he will join Carlo Ancelotti's side.

'Still no, [I haven't decided on my future],' the 22-year-old said, while away on international duty.

'It doesn't worry me because it's a position in which I [have] always wanted to be in. At the point in which the best clubs are following me, it means I am doing things well.'

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports
Daily Mail

