Cypress, TX

1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Cypress (Cypress, TX)

 5 days ago

On Sunday night, one person was killed following a traffic accident in Cypress. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at the intersection of Barker Cypress and 290 feeder road [...]

fox26houston.com

2 killed, 2 hospitalized during major crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A major crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least two people killed, and two others were hospitalized. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened in the northbound main lanes of the 11800 block of Eastex Freeway. It appears a truck and a Kia Soul were the only ones involved in the accident, but It's unclear what led up to the crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MAGNOLIA, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Cypress, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KBTX.com

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 dead after alleged street racing leads to crash in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two people are dead after a deadly crash following an alleged street race in northeast Houston, Houston police said. According to Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes division, officers responded to the 11000 block of Homestead Road near Leedale Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in middle of southwest Houston roadway: police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Police say a man was found shot to death in the middle of the southwest Houston roadway overnight Sunday. Details were scarce, but officials say they were called to the 15500 block of Fondren Rd. in Missouri City around 3:15 a.m. That's where arriving officers reportedly found an unidentified, unresponsive man lying in the crosswalk with at least one gunshot wound.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Drunk driver arrested after crashing into daycare in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

30-year-old Patrick Roth died, 32-year-old Mira Kaylin Brown critically injured after a crash in Hull (Hull, TX)

30-year-old Patrick Roth died, 32-year-old Mira Kaylin Brown critically injured after a crash in Hull (Hull, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Patrick Roth as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday that also caused critical injuries to 32-year-old Mira Kaylin Brown of Batson. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 5:30 p.m. on FM 770 in Hull approximately a mile from the Liberty-Hardin county line [...]
HULL, TX
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Emily Castilleja dead after a crash in Houston (Houston, TX)

16-year-old Emily Castilleja dead after a crash in Houston (Houston, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 16-year-old Emily Castilleja, a Milby High School student, as the girl who lost her life after a crash Monday afternoon in Houston. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place in the 100 block of Broadway near Hockley Street. The investigation reports showed that the vehicle Castilleja was riding [...]
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

